Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020: 28 Vacancies for Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Ayurved University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 30 April 2020.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 16 May 2020

Last date for submission of application for Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020: 30 April 2020

Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Laboratory Technician- (Department of Swasthavritta) - 1 Post

Laboratory Technician- (Pharmacology) - 2 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 7 Posts

Masseur - 6 Posts

Staff Nurse - 6 Posts

Pharmacist (Ayurved) - 3 Posts

Midwife - 3 Posts

Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Laboratory Technician- (Department of Swasthavritta) - B. Pharm (Ayu)/B. Pharm or B.Sc.with one year regular Diploma in Yoga / Yoga & Naturopathy or Equivalent from a Statutory Body.

Laboratory Technician- (Pharmacology) - B. Pharm (Ayu)/B. Pharm or B.Sc. (Chemistry/Biology)

Laboratory Assistant -B.Sc. (Chemistry / Biology / Microbiology/ Zoology/ Biotechnology) or B. Pharm (Ayu.) from recognized University.

Masseur - H.S.C. with one-year technician course in Panchkarma offered by Government recognized Institution.

Staff Nurse, Midwife - B.Sc. (Nursing) or B.Sc. (Ayurved Nursing) from a Statutory University and Registered with Gujarat Nursing Council/Indian Nursing Council.

Pharmacist (Ayurved) - D. Pharm (Ayurved) with two years experience in recognized hospital or B. Pharm (Ayurved) from a recognized University; Candidate possesses adequate knowledge of Gujarati, English and Devnagari.

Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Laboratory Technician- (Department of Swasthavritta), Laboratory Technician- (Pharmacology), Staff Nurse - ₹ 29200-92300

Laboratory Assistant - ₹ 19900-63200

Masseur - ₹ 25500-81100

Pharmacist (Ayurved) - ₹ 29200-92300

Midwife - ₹ 25500-81100

Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the Director, Institute for Post Graduate Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (IPGT&RA), Gujarat Ayurved University, Opp. B-Division Police Station, Gurudwara Road, Jamnagar-361 008 (Gujarat) on or before 30 Apr 2020.