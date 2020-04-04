Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020: 28 Vacancies for Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Ayurved University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 30 April 2020.
Important Dates
- Notification Date: 16 May 2020
- Last date for submission of application for Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020: 30 April 2020
Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Laboratory Technician- (Department of Swasthavritta) - 1 Post
- Laboratory Technician- (Pharmacology) - 2 Posts
- Laboratory Assistant - 7 Posts
- Masseur - 6 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 6 Posts
- Pharmacist (Ayurved) - 3 Posts
- Midwife - 3 Posts
Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Laboratory Technician- (Department of Swasthavritta) - B. Pharm (Ayu)/B. Pharm or B.Sc.with one year regular Diploma in Yoga / Yoga & Naturopathy or Equivalent from a Statutory Body.
- Laboratory Technician- (Pharmacology) - B. Pharm (Ayu)/B. Pharm or B.Sc. (Chemistry/Biology)
- Laboratory Assistant -B.Sc. (Chemistry / Biology / Microbiology/ Zoology/ Biotechnology) or B. Pharm (Ayu.) from recognized University.
- Masseur - H.S.C. with one-year technician course in Panchkarma offered by Government recognized Institution.
- Staff Nurse, Midwife - B.Sc. (Nursing) or B.Sc. (Ayurved Nursing) from a Statutory University and Registered with Gujarat Nursing Council/Indian Nursing Council.
- Pharmacist (Ayurved) - D. Pharm (Ayurved) with two years experience in recognized hospital or B. Pharm (Ayurved) from a recognized University; Candidate possesses adequate knowledge of Gujarati, English and Devnagari.
Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Laboratory Technician- (Department of Swasthavritta), Laboratory Technician- (Pharmacology), Staff Nurse - ₹ 29200-92300
- Laboratory Assistant - ₹ 19900-63200
- Masseur - ₹ 25500-81100
- Pharmacist (Ayurved) - ₹ 29200-92300
- Midwife - ₹ 25500-81100
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the Director, Institute for Post Graduate Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (IPGT&RA), Gujarat Ayurved University, Opp. B-Division Police Station, Gurudwara Road, Jamnagar-361 008 (Gujarat) on or before 30 Apr 2020.