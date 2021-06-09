Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 June 2021: Apply for 5000+ PGCIL, HSSC, OPSC, Southern Railway and RPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 June 2021 for more than 5000+ vacancies in Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Southern Railway and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)
Post Name: Diploma Trainee (Electrical) Posts
Vacancies: 35
Last Date: 29 June 2021
4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts
Vacancies: 351
Last Date: 16 July 2021
3. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 520
Last Date: 29 June 2021
2. Organization: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 918
Last Date: 23 June 2021
1. Organization: Southern Railway
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 3378
Last Date: 30 June 2021