Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 June 2021: Apply for 5000+ PGCIL, HSSC, OPSC, Southern Railway and RPSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 09 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 June 2021 for more than 5000+ vacancies in Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Southern Railway and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)

Post Name: Diploma Trainee (Electrical) Posts

Vacancies: 35

Last Date: 29 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts

Vacancies: 351

Last Date: 16 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 520

Last Date: 29 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 918

Last Date: 23 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Southern Railway

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 3378

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification