OPSC Recruitment 2021 for 350+ Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Class – II. Eligible candidates can register OPSC VAS Recruitment 2021 through OPSC official website www.opsc.gov.in 18 June 2021 to 16 July 2021.

OPSC VAS Notification Download

Notification Details

Advertisement No. : 04 of 2021-22

Important Dates

Opening Date of Registration : 18 June 2021

Last Date of Registration : 16 July 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission : 23 July 2021

OPSC Vacancy Details

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Class – II - 351 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts

Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science or its equivalent .

Age Limit:

21-32 Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/SEBC/PWD/Women/Ex-Serviceman as per Govt. Rules)

Selection Criteria for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written test

How to Apply for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 18 June to 16 July 2021.