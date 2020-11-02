RPSC Recruitment 2020: 918 Vacancies for Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 9 November

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. A total of 918 Vacancies are notified for various streams including Botany, Chemistry, Maths,Physics,English, Hindi, History, Music, Sanskrit, Geography, Home Science, Urdu, Law, Punjabi etc.

Online applications will be invited on official website of RPSC from 09 November 2020. The last date for RPSC Registration is 08 December 2020. The candidates can check more details on RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 such as application process, age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 07November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 08 December 2020

RPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 918 Posts

Subject-wise Vacancy Break-up

Botany - 33 Posts

Chemistry - 40 Posts

Maths - 34 Posts

Physics - 35 Posts

Zoology - 30 Posts

A.B.S.T. - 82 Posts

Business Administration - 127 Posts

E.A.F.M - 56 Posts

Textile Dying & Painting - 1 Post

Geology - 8 Posts

Law - 8 Posts

Drawing & Painting - 10 Posts

Economics - 47 Posts

English

Geography

Hindi - 66 Posts

History - 50 Posts

Sociology - 42 Posts

Music (Vocal) - 3 Posts

Philosophy - 2 Posts

Political Science - 57 Posts

Public Administration - 6 Posts

Sanskrit - 39 Posts

Urdu - 5 Posts

Home Science (Food Nutrition) - 5 Posts

Home Science (Education Extension) - 8 Posts

Home Science (Home Management) - 7 Posts

Home Science (Child Development) - 5 Posts

Home Science (Clothing Textile) - 6 Posts

Agriculture (Antomology) - 1 Post

Punjabi - 2 Posts

Category-wise Vacancy Break-up:

General -294 Posts

SC - 100 Posts

ST - 74 Posts

OBC - 134 Posts

EWS - 64 Posts

MBC - 32 Posts

RPSC Assistant Professor Salary:

15600 - 39100 (AGP-6000)

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

Candidates, who are, or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009, shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor.

NET/SLET/SET shall also not be required for such masters programmes in disciplines for which NET/SLET/SET is not conducted

RPSC Assistant Professor Age Limit:

21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for RPSC Assistant Professor Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written examination (200 marks) and Interview (24 marks)

How to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply online from 09 November to 08 December 2020 on official website.

RPSC Assistant Professor Notification PDF

Apply Online - to active from 09 November

Official Website

RPSC Application Fee: