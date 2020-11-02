RPSC Recruitment 2020: 918 Vacancies for Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 9 November

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. A total of 918 Vacancies are notified for various streams including Botany, Chemistry, Maths,Physics,English, Hindi, History, Music, Sanskrit, Geography, Home Science, Urdu, Law, Punjabi etc.
Online applications will be invited on official website of RPSC from 09 November 2020. The last date for RPSC Registration is 08 December 2020. The candidates can check more details on RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 such as application process, age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria below:
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: 07November 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 08 December 2020
RPSC Vacancy Details
Assistant Professor - 918 Posts
Subject-wise Vacancy Break-up
- Botany - 33 Posts
- Chemistry - 40 Posts
- Maths - 34 Posts
- Physics - 35 Posts
- Zoology - 30 Posts
- A.B.S.T. - 82 Posts
- Business Administration - 127 Posts
- E.A.F.M - 56 Posts
- Textile Dying & Painting - 1 Post
- Geology - 8 Posts
- Law - 8 Posts
- Drawing & Painting - 10 Posts
- Economics - 47 Posts
- English
- Geography
- Hindi - 66 Posts
- History - 50 Posts
- Sociology - 42 Posts
- Music (Vocal) - 3 Posts
- Philosophy - 2 Posts
- Political Science - 57 Posts
- Public Administration - 6 Posts
- Sanskrit - 39 Posts
- Urdu - 5 Posts
- Home Science (Food Nutrition) - 5 Posts
- Home Science (Education Extension) - 8 Posts
- Home Science (Home Management) - 7 Posts
- Home Science (Child Development) - 5 Posts
- Home Science (Clothing Textile) - 6 Posts
- Agriculture (Antomology) - 1 Post
- Punjabi - 2 Posts
Category-wise Vacancy Break-up:
- General -294 Posts
- SC - 100 Posts
- ST - 74 Posts
- OBC - 134 Posts
- EWS - 64 Posts
- MBC - 32 Posts
RPSC Assistant Professor Salary:
15600 - 39100 (AGP-6000)
Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Assistant Professor Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.
- The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.
- Candidates, who are, or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009, shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor.
- NET/SLET/SET shall also not be required for such masters programmes in disciplines for which NET/SLET/SET is not conducted
RPSC Assistant Professor Age Limit:
21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Selection Criteria for RPSC Assistant Professor Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written examination (200 marks) and Interview (24 marks)
How to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can apply online from 09 November to 08 December 2020 on official website.
RPSC Assistant Professor Notification PDF
Apply Online - to active from 09 November
RPSC Application Fee:
- General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 350/-
- Non-Creamy Layer of OBC/BC - Rs. 250/-
- SC/ST - Rs. 150/-