Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 August 2020: Apply for 5000+ AIIMS Delhi, KELTRON, UKMSSB, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and SSA Punjab

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 August 2020 for 5000+ more than vacancies in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, KELTRON, Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Punjab Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 28
Last Date: 27 August 2020
4. Organization: KELTRON
Post Name: Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 65
Last Date: 22 August 2020
3. Organization: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)
Post Name: Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 763
Last Date: 31 August 2020
2. Organization: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 1522
Last Date: 28 August 2020
Organization: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA)
Post Name: Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 3294
Last Date: 25 August 2020