Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 August 2020: Apply for 5000+ AIIMS Delhi, KELTRON, UKMSSB, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and SSA Punjab

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 August 2020 for 5000+ more than vacancies in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, KELTRON, Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Punjab Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 28

Last Date: 27 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: KELTRON

Post Name: Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 22 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)

Post Name: Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 763

Last Date: 31 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 1522

Last Date: 28 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

Organization: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA)

Post Name: Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 3294

Last Date: 25 August 2020