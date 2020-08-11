UKMSSB Recruitment 2020: 763 Vacancies for Ordinary Grade Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @uksmssb.org

UKMSSB Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

A total of 763 vacancies have been released for the post of Ordinary Grade Medical Officer in various departments. Candidates holding the qualification of MS/ DNB, MD/ MS/ DNB, MCH/ DM can apply to the posts through the online mode @uksmssb.org. The online applications will be opened till 31 August 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Date of Publication of Advertisement: 11 August 2020

Starting Date to Apply Online: 11 August 2020

Last Date to Apply for Online & Fee Payment: 31 August 2020 at 11:59 PM

Date of Interview: October – November 2020

Date of Availability of Admit Card for Interview: Announced later.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Ordinary Grade Medical Officer- 763 Posts

UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MS/ DNB, MD/ MS/ DNB, MCH/ DM in the concerned subject. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF hyperlink for more details.

Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 August 2020. After submission of application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee for UKMSSB Recruitment 2020