Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Punjab Recruitment 2020: 2182 Vacancies for Teacher Posts, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Jobs 2020: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Department of School Education Punjab, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Master/Mistress Cadre. A total of 2182 vacancies are available for various subjects including Maths, Science, Hindi, English, Social Science, and Punjabi language.

SSA has invited online application for Master Cadre 2020 Recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply for SSA Punjab Master Recruitment 2020 on official website www.educationrecruitmentboard.com. SSA Master Registration will start from today i.e. 02 March 2020 and will continue till 18 March 2020.

More details on Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teacher Recruitment such as eligibility, vacancy details, age limit, applicant process etc. are available below

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Application – 02 March 2020

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 18 March 2020

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan SSA Vacancy Details

Master Cadre – 2182 Posts

English – 880 Posts

Science – 700 Posts

Maths – 450 Posts

Punjabi – 60 Posts

Social Studies - 52

Hindi - 40

Eligibility Criteria for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan SSA Master Cadre Posts

Should have passed Graduation with 45o/o marks in the case of General category candidates and 40%o marks in the case'of _^n6d, fd* Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, '1 atf a I a, Backward Classes and Physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognized university or institution and should have passed Hindi as an elective subject for three years of Graduation;

Ed from a recognized university .or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Age Limit:

18 – 37 Years

How to Apply for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan SSA Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website of Department of School Education Punjab www.educationrecruitmentboard.com from 02 March 2020 to 18 March 2020.

SSA Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment Notification PDF

Advertisement for 40 Posts of Hindi subject

Advertisement for 52 Posts of Social Studies subject

Advertisement for 60 Posts of Punjabi subject

Advertisement for 450 Posts of Maths subject

Advertisement for 700 Posts of Science subject

Advertisement for 800 Posts of English subject

SSA Punjab Master Cadre Online Application

Application Fee: