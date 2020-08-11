SSB Constable Notification 2020: 1522 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @ssbrectt.gov.in, Check Salary, Eligibility and Other Updates

SSB Recruitment 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs, is going to recruit Constable. A recruitment notification has been published by SSB, according to which the recruitment will be done for a total of 1541 vacancies under various trades such as Driver, Lab Assistant, Waiter, Carpenter, Safaiwala, Cook, Gardener, Plumber etc. on temporary basis but likely to be continued

Online application will be invited for SSB Recruitment 2020 for Constable Posts on SSB official website. The last date for submitting SSB Constable Application will be 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper except for the remote areas. Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for SSB Constable Online Application or on the official website of SSB i.e. ssbrectt.gov.in.

Selected candidates shall serve anywhere in India or outside the territory of India. More details on SSB Constable Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary and other details below:

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper

SSB Vacancy Details

Constable – 1522 Posts

Driver - 574

Lab Assistant - 21

Veterinary - 161

Aya (Female Only) - 5

Carpenter - 3

Plumber - 1

Painter - 12

Tailor - 20

Cobbler - 20

Gardner - 9

Cook Male - 232

Cook Female - 26

Washerman Male - 92

Washerman Female - 28

Barber Male - 75

Barber Female - 12

Safaiwala Male - 89

Safaiwala Female - 28

Water Carrier Male - 101

Water Carrier Female -12

Waiter Male - 1

SSB Constable Salary:

Level 3 - Rs. 21700-69100

Eligibility Criteria for SSB Constable Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Constable (Driver) - 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized board and possess valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License

Constable (Lab Assistant) - 10th passed with Science. Should have certificate in Lab Assistant Course

Constable (Veterinary) - 10th or Matriculation Exam pass with Science as main subject from a recognized board or university

Constable (Aya) - 10th with Science and possessing the first aid exam pass certificate from red cross society or should be trained Dai and 1 year experience in relevant field

Constable (Carpenter, Plumber, Painter and Other) - Matriculation or equivalent and two years work experience in respective trade or one year certificate course or two year diploma in ITI and must qualify trade test

SSB Constable Age Limit:

Constable (Driver) - 21 to 27 Years

Constable (Lab Assistant) - 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Veterinary) - 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Aya) - 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Carpenter, Plumber, Painter) - 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Others) - 18 to 23 Years

How to Apply for SSB Constable Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply through online mode only on SSB official website http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in/

Application Fee:

General, EWS, OBC - Rs. 100/-

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen and Female Candidate - No Fee

SSB Constable Recruitment Notification PDF