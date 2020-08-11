KELTRON Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 65 Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Other Posts @keltron.org

How to apply for KELTRON Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 August 2020 keltron.org.

What is the age limit required for KELTRON Recruitment 2020?

To apply for Senior Engineer, Project Associate Posts, the age limit of the candidate must not be above 32 years. For Engineer, Technical Assistant, Operator Posts, the age limit of the candidate must not be above 28 years.

What is the qualification for KELTRON Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the qualification of post-graduation, graduation and ITI in the concerned subject are eligible for the post.

What are the important dates for KELTRON Recruitment 2020?

The online applications for KELTRON Recruitment 2020 for 65 Vacancies for Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Other Posts will be opened between 10 August 2020 to 22 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for KELTRON Recruitment 2020?

A total of 65 Vacancies for the post of Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Other Posts.