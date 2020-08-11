KELTRON Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 65 Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Other Posts @keltron.org

KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are being filled up for recruitment to the post of Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Others in departments. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode at keltron.org on or before 22 August 2020. Check application process, Important dates and other details in this article.
Advt. No. KSEDC/103/P/20/753 to KSEDC/103/P/20/763
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 August 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 22 August 2020
KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Senior Engineer - 8 Posts
- Project Associate - 5 Posts
- Engineer - 33 Posts
- Technical Assistant - 7 Posts
- Operator - 12 Posts
KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Engineer - M.Tech./ME/B.Tech./BE from a recognized University.
- Project Associate -Post Graduate in Metrology/ Atmospheric Science/ Physics/ Physical Oceanography/ Material science.
- Engineer - BE/BTech.
- Technical Assistant - Three-year full time Diploma.
- Operator - ITI.
KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Senior Engineer, Project Associate - 32 years
- Engineer, Technical Assistant, Operator - 28 years
KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Senior Engineer - Rs. 17000 - 27500/-
- Project Associate - Rs. 17000 - 27500/-
- Engineer -Rs. 15500 - 23500/-
- Technical Assistant - Rs. 11000 - 13500/-
- Operator -Rs. 10700 - 12000/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for KELTRON Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 August 2020 keltron.org. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.
Latest Government Jobs:
SMMURBAN Recruitment 2020, 395 Vacancies for City Coordinator Posts, Apply @smmurban.com
Zilla Parishad, Pune Recruitment 2020: 1120 Vacancies for MO, Staff Nurse, Health Worker, DEO and Other Posts
VMMC-SJH Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 88 Assistant Professor Posts
Indian Army TES Notification 2020: Online Applications for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) Commencing from today onwards @joinindianarmy.nic.in
Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Notification: 5846 Vacancies to be filled through SSC Constable Exam, Apply Online @ssc.nic.in, Opportunity for 12th Pass Candidates