KELTRON Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 65 Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Other Posts @keltron.org

 KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are being filled at keltron.org. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection and other details.

Aug 11, 2020 15:09 IST
KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are being filled up for recruitment to the post of Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Others in departments. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode at keltron.org on or before 22 August 2020. Check application process, Important dates and other details in this article.

Advt. No. KSEDC/103/P/20/753 to KSEDC/103/P/20/763

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 10 August 2020
  • Last date for submission of application: 22 August 2020

KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Engineer - 8 Posts
  • Project Associate - 5 Posts
  • Engineer - 33 Posts
  • Technical Assistant - 7 Posts
  • Operator - 12 Posts

KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Senior Engineer - M.Tech./ME/B.Tech./BE from a recognized University.
  • Project Associate -Post Graduate in Metrology/ Atmospheric Science/ Physics/ Physical Oceanography/ Material science.
  • Engineer - BE/BTech.
  • Technical Assistant - Three-year full time Diploma.
  • Operator - ITI.

KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Senior Engineer, Project Associate - 32 years
  • Engineer, Technical Assistant, Operator - 28 years

KELTRON Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Senior Engineer - Rs. 17000 - 27500/-
  • Project Associate - Rs. 17000 - 27500/-
  • Engineer -Rs. 15500 - 23500/-
  • Technical Assistant - Rs. 11000 - 13500/-
  • Operator -Rs. 10700 - 12000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for KELTRON Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 August 2020 keltron.org. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

