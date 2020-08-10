VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 88 Assistant Professor Posts

VMMC-SJH Recruitment 2020: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital (VMMC-SJH) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Teaching Sub Cadre in CHS) in various departments. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 26 August to 10 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Dates: 26 August to 10 September 2020

VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 88 Posts

Departments

Anaesthesia - 7 Posts

Anatomy - 2 Posts

Biochemistry - 1 Post

Burns & Plastic - 2 Posts

Cancer Surgery - 2 Posts

Cardiology - 3 Posts

Clinical Haematology - 6 Posts

Community Medicine - 1 Post

CTVS - 1 Post

Endrocrinology - 2 Posts

Forensic Medicine - 2 Posts

Gastroenterology - 2 Posts

Medical Oncology - 1 Post

Medicine - 2 Posts

Microbiology - 3 Posts

Nephrology - 10 Posts

Nuclear Medicine - 4 Posts

Obst. & Gyane - 2 Posts

Orthopaedics - 3 Posts

PMR - 1 Post

Pharmacology - 1 Post

Pulmonary Medicine - 3 Posts

Physiology - 2 Posts

Radio Diagnosis - 5 Posts

Radio therapy - 2 Posts

Surgery - 4 Posts

Urology - 3 Posts

VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MBBS Degree included in the first schedule or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Post Graduate Degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality and at least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar in the concerned speciality or super speciality in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first post-graduate degree.

Selection Criteria for Assistant Professor Posts

The candidates will be selected through Interview.

How to apply for VMMC-SJH Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 26 August to 10 September 2020 in the Room No. 16, Ground Floor of VMMC Building & SJH, New Delhi at 9:30 AM along with original and photocopies of relevant documents duly attested and application along with Bio-Data in a prescribed format superscribing the name of the post applied for and two passport size photographs.