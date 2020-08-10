Zilla Parishad, Pune Recruitment 2020: 1120 Vacancies for MO, Staff Nurse, Health Worker, DEO and Other Posts for COVID-19

Zilla Parishad, Pune Recruitment 2020: Zilla Parishad, Pune has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Health Worker, Data Entry Operator and Others in National Health Mission COVID-19 and other programs. Candidates can send applications through the prescribed format on or before 16 August 2020.
A total of 1120 vacancies have been notified out of which 256 vacancies are for AYUSH Medical Officer, 56 are for Medical Officer, 300 are for Staff Nurse, 476 are for Health Worker and 32 are for Data Entry Operator. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification and other essential details in this article.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 16 August 2020
Zilla Parishad, Pune Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- AYUSH Medical Officer - 256 Posts
- Medical Officer - 56 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 300 Posts
- Health Worker - 476 Posts
- Data Entry Operator - 32 Posts
Zilla Parishad, Pune Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- AYUSH Medical Officer - BAMS
- Medical Officer - BDS
- Staff Nurse - GNM; B.Sc. (Nursing)
- Health Worker - ANM
- Data Entry Operator - Candidates holding any degree from a recognized University and having a typing speed of 30 wpm are eligible to apply.
Zilla Parishad, Pune Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- AYUSH Medical Officer, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse - 40 years
- Health Worker - 38 years
Zilla Parishad, Pune Recruitment 2020 Salary
- AYUSH Medical Officer, Medical Officer - Rs. 28,000/-
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-
- Health Worker - Rs. 18,000/-
- Data Entry Operator - Rs. 17,000/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Zilla Parishad Pune Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 9 August to 16 August 2020 at punezp.org. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.