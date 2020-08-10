Zilla Parishad, Pune Recruitment 2020: 1120 Vacancies for MO, Staff Nurse, Health Worker, DEO and Other Posts for COVID-19

How to apply for Zilla Parishad Pune Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 9 August to 16 August 2020 at punezp.org. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

What is the age limit for Zilla Parishad Pune Recruitment 2020?

To apply for AYUSH Medical Officer, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, the age limit for the candidate is 40 years. For Health Worker, the age limit must be 38 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as govt. norms.

What is the qualification required for Zilla Parishad Pune Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding graduation/post graduation in the concerned subject are eligible for Zilla Parishad, Pune Recruitment 2020.

What is the last date for Zilla Parishad Pune Recruitment 2020?

The last date of online application is 16 August 2020 for applying on Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Health Worker, Data Entry Operator and Other Posts.

How many vacancies are released for Zilla Parishad Pune Recruitment 2020?

A total of 1120 vacancies have been notified out of which 256 vacancies are for AYUSH Medical Officer, 56 are for Medical Officer, 300 are for Staff Nurse, 476 are for Health Worker and 32 are for Data Entry Operator.