SMMURBAN Recruitment 2020, 395 Vacancies for City Coordinator Posts for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Maharashtra), Apply @smmurban.com

SMMURBAN Recruitment 2020: Clean Maharashtra Campaign-Urban Development Department (SMMURBAN Maharashtra) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of City Coordinator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at smmurban.com.

A total of 395 vacancies of City Coordinator has been released for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Candidates holding the requisite qualification, the experience can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application link will be activated between from 9 to 19 August 2020. Candidates can directly go through the online application link in this article. We have provided all essential details such as educational qualification, age limit, experience etc that a candidate need to fill up the online application. Candidates can check all details here.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application: 9 August 2020

Closing Date of online application: 19 August 2020

SMMURBAN Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

City Coordinator- 395 Posts

SMMURBAN Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed B.E/ B.Sc./ B.Arch/ B.Planing/ B.Sc from recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Age Limit - 35 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

SMMURBAN Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected through Written Test/Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for SMMURBAN Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 9 to 19 August 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.