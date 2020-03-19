Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 March 2020: Apply for 3000+ KELTRON, CSPGCL, DDA, TANGEDCO and CUJ

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 March 2020 for 3000+ more than vacancies in Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON), Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) and Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) has invited applications for the Operator, Technical Assistant and other posts. Interested applicants can apply for Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020.

Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates for the post of Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice and ITI Trade Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 15 April 2020.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finally released the recruitment notification for various posts. All job seekers holding the requisite qualification and experience have a huge opportunity under Delhi Development Authority. As per the notification, the authority is going to hire candidates for the post of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer, Patwari, Mali and others in various departments. A total of 629 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment. Candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 March onwards.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) or TNEB has published the employment notification, today i.e. on 19 March 2020, for the post of Field Assistant (Trainee) through direct recruitment. A total of 2900 vacancies are notified under Level 2 of workmen pay matrix. Eligible and interested can apply for TNEB Field Assistant Recruitment 2020 through online mode. TNEB Field Assistant online application will start from today 24 March 2020 and the last date to apply online is 23 April 2020. However, the last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/Indian Bank/Indian Overseas Bank (Challan payment) is 28 April 2020.

Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has invited applications for recruitment to the Faculty Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2020.

