TANGEDCO TNEB Field Assistant Recruitment 2020, 2900 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @tangedco.gov.in

TANGEDCO TNEB Field Assistant Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) or TNEB has published the employment notification, today i.e. on 19 March 2020, for the post of Field Assistant (Trainee) through direct recruitment. A total of 2900 vacancies are notified under Level 2 of workmen pay matrix.

Eligible and interested can apply for TNEB Field Assistant Recruitment 2020 through online mode. TNEB Field Assistant online application will start from today 24 March 2020 and the last date to apply online is 23 April 2020. However, the last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank (Challan payment) is 28 April 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for TANFEDCO Field Assistant Recruitment 2020 should be ITI Passed in Electrician (OR) Wireman (OR) Electrical Trade under Centre of Excellence Scheme. More details on TANFEDCO Recruitment 2020 are given in the article below.

TANGEDCO TNEB Field Assistant Notification PDF



TANGEDCO TNEB Field Assistant Online Application - to active on 24 March



Notification Details

Notification Number - 05/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of online application – 24 March 2020

Last date for submission of online applications and for uploading the documents – 23 April 2020

2020 Last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank – 28 April 2020

Date and Time of Physical Test – will be notified later

Date and Time of Written Examination - will be notified later

TANGEDCO TNEB Field Assistant Vacancy Details

Field Assistant (Trainee) - 2900 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for TANGEDCO TNEB Field Assistant Posts

ITI (National Trade certificate/National Apprenticeship certificate) in Electrician (OR) Wireman (OR) Electrical Trade under Centre of Excellence Scheme.

Age Limit:

SC, SC(A), ST Candidates, Destitute widows of all castes – 18 to 35 Years

MBC/DC, BCO,BCM Candidates - 18 to 32 Years

‘Others’ (i.e. Candidates not belonging to SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC, BC and BCMs) – 18 to 30 years

Selection Procedure for TANGEDCO TNEB Field Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Test and Written Examination.

How to Apply for TANGEDCO TNEB Field Assistant Jobs 2020

Candidates are first required to log on to the TANGEDCO’s Website www.tangedco.gov.in.

In the website the candidate can go to the Online application portal by clicking the link from 24 March to 23 April 2020 .

. Follow the procedure given in the Guidelines to the candidates for applying in Online

Exam Fee: