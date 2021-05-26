Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 May 2021: Apply for 4300+ Education Department Bemetara, NMDC, UKMSSB, PCMC and KSP

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 26 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 26, 2021 15:06 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 May 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 May 2021
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 May 2021 for more than 4300+ vacancies in Education Department Bemetara, NMDC Limited, UKSSB, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Karnataka State Police (KSP) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: NMDC Limited

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 59

Last Date: 15 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: UKMSSB

Post Name: X Ray Technician Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 14 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Education Department Bemetara

Post Name: Lecturer, Teacher, Asst Teacher, Accountant & Asst Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 15 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)

Post Name: Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 139

Last Date: 01 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Karnataka State Police (KSP)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 4000

Last Date: 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
