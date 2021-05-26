Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 May 2021: Apply for 4300+ Education Department Bemetara, NMDC, UKMSSB, PCMC and KSP
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 26 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 26 May 2021 for more than 4300+ vacancies in Education Department Bemetara, NMDC Limited, UKSSB, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Karnataka State Police (KSP) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: NMDC Limited
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 59
Last Date: 15 June 2021
4. Organization: UKMSSB
Post Name: X Ray Technician Posts
Vacancies: 70
Last Date: 14 June 2021
4. Organization: Education Department Bemetara
Post Name: Lecturer, Teacher, Asst Teacher, Accountant & Asst Posts
Vacancies: 70
Last Date: 15 June 2021
2. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)
Post Name: Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 139
Last Date: 01 June 2021
1. Organization: Karnataka State Police (KSP)
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 4000
Last Date: 25 June 2021