KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: 4000 Vacancies Notified for CPC, Apply Online @recruitment.ksp.gov.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) is hiring 4000 Constables. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021 from 25 May 2021 on official website i.e. recruitment.ksp.gov.in. The last date of registration is 25 June 2021

 

Created On: May 25, 2021 12:40 IST
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021
KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released a notification for the post of Civil Police Constable. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021 from 25 May 2021 on official website i.e. recruitment.ksp.gov.in or on cpc21.ksp-online.in.  The last date of registration is 25 June 2021.

A total of 4000 vacancies are available  for Men Constable and for Women Constable.

KSP Constable Online Application Link is also given below. The candidates can check more details on KSP Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details through the PDF Link.

KSP Constable Notification Download

KSP Constable Online Application Link

KSP Constable Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of KSP Constable Online Application - 25 May 2021
  2. Last Date for Submitting KSP Constable Online Application - 25 June 2021

KSP Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 4000 Posts

NHK REGION RESERVED POSTS

Unit

Total Posts

(Male)

(Female)

Total

Classification of Posts

Bengaluru City

1550

676

226

902

Classification link

Mysuru City

180

121

41

162

Classification link

Hubbali-Dharwad City

130

88

29

117

Classification link

Mangaluru City

155

105

35

140

Classification link

Belagavi City

35

24

8

32

Classification link

Bengaluru Dist

135

91

30

121

Classification link

Tumukuru Dist

85

57

19

76

Classification link

Chikkaballapur Dist

110

74

25

99

Classification link

Ramanagara Dist

92

62

21

83

Classification link

Mysuru Dist

115

60

20

80

Classification link

Chamarajanagara Dist

65

44

14

58

Classification link

Hassan Dist

83

56

19

75

Classification link

Kodagu Dist

55

37

13

50

Classification link

Mandya Dist

145

98

33

131

Classification link

Shivamogga Dist

108

73

24

97

Classification link

Chitradurga Dist

70

47

16

63

Classification link

D.K. Dist. Mangaluru

75

51

17

68

Classification link

Udupi Dist

90

61

20

81

Classification link

U.K. Dist, Karwara

120

81

27

108

Classification link

Chickkamagaluru Dist

120

38

13

108

Classification link

Belagavi Dist

75

51

17

68

Classification link

Gadag Dist

80

54

18

72

Classification link

Kolar

35

24

8

32

Classification link

KGF

51

34

12

46

Classification link

Davanagere

48

32

11

43

Classification link

Haveri

33

22

8

30

Classification link

Dharwad

83

56

19

75

Classification link

Bagalkote

48

32

11

43

Classification link

Vijayapura

31

21

7

28

Classification link

Kalaburugi City

Local

10

3

13

Classification link

 

Non- Local

4

1

5

 

Kalburgi District

Local

4

1

14

Classification link

Yadgir District

Local

39

0

39

Classification link

 

Non- Local

0

9

9

 

Bidar District

Local

35

12

47

Classification link

 

Non- Local

35

11

46

 

Ballri District

Local

41

13

54

Classification link

 

Non- Local

21

7

28

 

Raichur District

Local

84

28

112

Classification link

 

Non- Local

11

4

15

 

Koppal District

Local

30

10

40

Classification link

 

Non- Local

3

1

4

 

Railways, Bengaluru

Non- Local

41

14

55

Classification link

 

Local (80%)

13

4

17

 

 

Local (8% State)

3

1

4

 

Total

4000

2651

882

3533

 

Karnataka Police Constable Salary:

Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 47,650

KSP Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PUC, 12th STD ( 12th Std-CBSE, 12TH Std-ICSE, 12TH Std-SSE) or equivalent

Age Limit:

  1. GM - 19 to 25 Years
  2. SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 19 to 27 Years
  3. Tribal - 19 to 30 Years

Endurance Test:

Constable (Male):

  1. 1600 Mtrs Run – 6:30 Minutes
  2. Long Jump/ High Jump – 3.80 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only), 1.20 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only)
  3. Shotput (7.26 kgs)- 5.60 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only)

ET Candidates:

  1. General Candidates: Height – 168 cm,  for Tribal Area: 155 cm
  2. General Candidates: Chest – 86 cm, for Tribal Area: 75 cm, – When fully Expansion (Minimum Expansion Must be 5 Cms)

Endurance Test

Women & Ex servicemen:

  1. 400 Mtrs Run – 2 Minutes
  2. Long Jump/ High Jump – 2.50 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only), 0.90 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only)
  3. Shortput (4 kgs) – 3.75 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only)

ET Candidates:

  1. General Candidates: Height – 157 cm, for Tribal Area: 150 cm for Women
  2. Chest – 86 Cms – When fully Expansion (Minimum Expansion Must be 5 Cms)-for In & Ex Serviceman
  3. Weight (for Women only) – 45 Kgs

KSP Constable Selection Process

The selection for Karnataka Police Constable will be done on the basis of Written Test and Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Endurance Test

How to Apply for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment through online mode on rec21.ksp-online.in from 25 May to 26 June 2021.

KSP Constable Application Fee:

GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) -  Rs. 400

SC,ST,CAT-01 - Rs. 200

FAQ

What is Karnataka Police Constable Application Link 2021 ?

You can apply for KSP Constable Posts on http://cpc21.ksp-online.in/

What is Karnataka Police Constable Salary ?

Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 47,650

What is the last date for Karnataka State Police Constable Application ?

25 June 2021

What is the starting date for KSP Constable Application ?

25 May 2021
