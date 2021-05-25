KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: 4000 Vacancies Notified for CPC, Apply Online @recruitment.ksp.gov.in

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released a notification for the post of Civil Police Constable. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021 from 25 May 2021 on official website i.e. recruitment.ksp.gov.in or on cpc21.ksp-online.in. The last date of registration is 25 June 2021.

A total of 4000 vacancies are available for Men Constable and for Women Constable.

KSP Constable Online Application Link is also given below. The candidates can check more details on KSP Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details through the PDF Link.

KSP Constable Notification Download

KSP Constable Online Application Link



KSP Constable Important Dates

Starting Date of KSP Constable Online Application - 25 May 2021 Last Date for Submitting KSP Constable Online Application - 25 June 2021

KSP Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 4000 Posts

Karnataka Police Constable Salary:

Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 47,650

KSP Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PUC, 12th STD ( 12th Std-CBSE, 12TH Std-ICSE, 12TH Std-SSE) or equivalent

Age Limit:

GM - 19 to 25 Years SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 19 to 27 Years Tribal - 19 to 30 Years

Endurance Test:

Constable (Male):

1600 Mtrs Run – 6:30 Minutes Long Jump/ High Jump – 3.80 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only), 1.20 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only) Shotput (7.26 kgs)- 5.60 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only)

ET Candidates:

General Candidates: Height – 168 cm, for Tribal Area: 155 cm General Candidates: Chest – 86 cm, for Tribal Area: 75 cm, – When fully Expansion (Minimum Expansion Must be 5 Cms)

Endurance Test

Women & Ex servicemen:

400 Mtrs Run – 2 Minutes Long Jump/ High Jump – 2.50 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only), 0.90 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only) Shortput (4 kgs) – 3.75 Mtrs (In 3 Chances only)

ET Candidates:

General Candidates: Height – 157 cm, for Tribal Area: 150 cm for Women Chest – 86 Cms – When fully Expansion (Minimum Expansion Must be 5 Cms)-for In & Ex Serviceman Weight (for Women only) – 45 Kgs

KSP Constable Selection Process

The selection for Karnataka Police Constable will be done on the basis of Written Test and Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Endurance Test

How to Apply for KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment through online mode on rec21.ksp-online.in from 25 May to 26 June 2021.

KSP Constable Application Fee:

GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) - Rs. 400

SC,ST,CAT-01 - Rs. 200