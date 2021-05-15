NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: 59 Vacancies Notified, Apply @nmdc.co.in
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 59 vacancies of apprenticeship. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: NMDC Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of apprentice in various trades. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or before 15 June 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 June 2021
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice - 16 Posts
- Technician Apprentice - 13 Posts
- Programming and Systems Administration Assistant (PASAA) - 30 Posts
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - Four years degree in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Mining Engineering.
- Technician Apprentice - Three years Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic & Tele commutation, Mining, Modern Office Practice Management and Computer Science & Application.
- Programming and Systems Administration Assistant (PASAA) - National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 20,000/-
- Technician Apprentice - Rs. 16,000/-
- Trade Apprentice - Rs. 10,000/-
Download NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates may send their application in the prescribed format along with the documents to email- bld5hrd@nmdc.co.in on or before 15 Jun 2021.
