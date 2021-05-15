NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: 59 Vacancies Notified, Apply @nmdc.co.in

How to apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates canmay send their application in the prescribed format along with the documents to email- bld5hrd@nmdc.co.in on or before 15 Jun 2021.

What is the qualification required for a Programming and Systems Administration Assistant (PASAA) in NMDC?

National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).

What is the qualification required for Technician Apprentice in NMDC?

Three years Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Tele commutation, Mining, Modern Office Practice Management and Computer Science & Application.

What is the qualification required for Graduate Apprentice in NMDC?

Four years degree in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Mining Engineering.

What is the last date for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or before 15 June 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

59