Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for TGT, PGT, Lady PTI & Other Posts in Kazhakootam

Sainik School Kazhakootam Recruitment 2021: Sainik School, Kazhakootam has released the notification for recruitment to the post of TGT, Art Master, Counsellor, PGT, Matron/ Warden, GE Ladies, Lady PTI. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode. The last date of application is not yet revealed by the recruitment board.

As per the notice released on the official website, Applicants whose applications were received earlier ie. upto 22 Dec 2020 (During the lockdown period) fulfilling the eligibility conditions (including revised age criteria as per the present advertisement )need not apply as fresh candidates. Their applications will be considered for the said appointment and the Last date for receipt of application in the school will be intimated through the school website.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 13 vacancies under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence, Government of India affiliated to CBSE, New Delhi. The candidates can refer to this recruitment notification to check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last Date of application form: to be communicated

Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

TGT English - 1 Post

Art Master - 1 Post

Counsellor - 1 Post

Matron/Warden - 4 Posts

GE Ladies - 2 Posts

Lady PTI - 1 Post

PGT Chemistry - 1 Post

TGT Computer Science -1 Post

PGT Physics - 1 Post

Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PGT Chemistry - M.Sc Chemistry from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the subject OR Two years integrated Post Graduate MSC course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Chemistry.

TGT Computer Science - BSc Computer Science / BCA / Bachelor of Information Technology or Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and 03 years Diploma in Computer Engineering /IT from an institute recognized by AICTE / University or Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and at least one-year Diploma in Computer Applications from an Institution recognized by AICTE /University OR ‘A’ level from DOEACC and B.Ed from an institution recognized by NCTE.

PGT Physics - M Sc Physics from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the subject OR Two years integrated Post Graduate MSC course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Physics; B.Ed; Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

TGT English - 4 years integrated degree course of regional college of education of NCERT in the concerned subject (English) with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the subject (English) and in the aggregate marks; Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose; B.Ed; Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

Art Master - Five years recognised Diploma in Drawing and Painting / Sculpture / Graphic Arts OR Graduation in Fine Arts (BFA) Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Component Art; Working knowledge in Hindi & English; Working knowledge in Computer Applications.

Counsellor - Postgraduate or PG Diploma in Psychology or Clinical Psychology or Social work or child Development lady PTI cum Matron - Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from a recognised institution.

Matron/Warden - Matriculation or equivalent passed or above.

GE – Contractual (Ladies)- Matriculation or equivalent passed or above.

Download Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification

Eligibility Criteria

Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2021 Application Form

Google Form

Official Website

How to apply for Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit a duly filled in application form along with documents to The Principal, Sainik School. Kazhakootam, Trivandrum, Kerala , Pin - 695 585. The candidates can fill up the application through Google forms. Link is available on the School website. Download Application forms from the School website or provided link.