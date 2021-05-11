APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 179 Vacancies, Apply Online from 18 May @apssb.nic.in

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released a notification regarding the commencement of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2021 for recruitment to the post of Grade C in different departments. Candidates holding the required qualification will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts from 18 May onwards at apssb.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 179 vacancies. The applications will be accepted through the online mode only at apssb.nic.in. The closing date of submission of the online application is 17 June 2021 1500 hrs after which the link will be disabled. The candidates can go through this recruitment notification to check the eligibility criteria, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 May 2021

Closing of On-line registration of application Date & Time: 17 June 2021 at 15:00 Hrs

Tentative Written Exam Date: 1 Aug 2021

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator - 9 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 1 Post

Agriculture Field Assistant (Junior) - 11 Posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant - 8 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 17 Posts

LDC (District Establishment) - 54 Posts

LDC - 79 Posts

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator - Class 12 passed from a recognized Board.

Laboratory Assistant - Class 12 passed from a recognized Board and holding a certificate course in Laboratory Assistant from a recognized University.

Agriculture Field Assistant (Junior) - Class 12 passed from a recognized Board.

Junior Secretariat Assistant, LDC (District Establishment), LDC, Data Entry Operator -Class 12 pass certificate from a recognized Board or institution; Typing speed test of 35 words per minute on computer.

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator - Level 4, Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,00/-

Laboratory Assistant - Level 3 Rs. 21,700 - Rs. 69,200/-

Agriculture Field Assistant (Junior) - Level 4, Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,00/-

Junior Secretariat Assistant - Level 4, Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,00/-

Data Entry Operator - Level 4, Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,00/-

LDC (District Establishment), LDC - Level 4, Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,00/-

Download APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to activate on 18 May

Official Website

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and skill test.

How to apply for APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 18 May to 17 June 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee