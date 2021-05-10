JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: Walk-In 79 Vacancies for COVID-19 Wards
JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @www.jsshs.org. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital Society (JSSHS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in Medicine/Critical care on an Ad-hoc basis for 44 days only. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at 9 AM Daily in the office of the Director.
Advertisement No.: F.l(738)/JSSHS/Estt./SR's/2021/2230
Important Dates:
Walk-In-Interview Date: 9 AM Daily in the office of Director
JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Senior Resident - 79 Posts
JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MBBS with post-graduate Degree/Diploma/DNB in any specialty, willing to work in medicine/critical care.
JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Salary - As per 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level ll, Pay Rs.67700 plus allowances as admissible under rules.
Download JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at 9 AM Daily in the office of the Director daily to engage senior residents in Medicine/Critical care on an Ad-hoc basis for 44 days only. Candidates are required to submit copies of relevant documents and also to bring all original certificates and testimonials along with two passport size photographs on the date of the interview.