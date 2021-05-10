JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: Walk-In 79 Vacancies for COVID-19 Wards

How to apply for JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at 9 AM Daily in the office of the Director daily to engage senior residents in Medicine/Critical care on an Ad-hoc basis for 44 days only. Candidates are required to submit copies of relevant documents and also to bring all original certificates and testimonials along with two passport size photographs on the date of the interview.

What is qualification required for JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021?

MBBS with post graduate Degree/Diploma/DNB in any specialty, willing to work in medicine/critical care.

What is the walk-in-interview date for JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited through JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021?

A total of 79 vacancies of Senior Resident Posts will be recruited for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in Medicine/Critical care on an Ad-hoc basis for 44 days only.