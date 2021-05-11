APCOB Recruitment 2021 for Faculty Posts, Download AP Cooperative Bank Recruitment Notification @apcob.org
APCOB Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at apcob.org for Faculty Posts. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
APCOB Recruitment 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank Ltd has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Faculty on a contractual basis in APCOB Cooperative Training Institute. Candidates holding the required qualification will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts on or before 24 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 11 May 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 May 2021
APCOB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Faculty - 4 Posts
APCOB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduate with CAIIB/ Diploma in Cooperative Business Management (or) Postgraduate in Commerce/MBA/Agriculture (or) PG in subjects related to Cooperatives, banking, NPA and recovery management, credit appraisal, investment and treasury management etc; Applicant must be conversant with the computer/multimedia tools and other states of the art methods of teaching.
APCOB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Candidate shall be 35-62 years
APCOB Recruitment 2021 Salary - Consolidated remuneration of Rs.70,000/- per month + conveyance of Rs.5,000/- per month
Download APCOB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
APCOB Recruitment 2021 Application Form
APCOB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of faculty will be done by the Selection Committee through a selection process. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for an Interview.
How to apply for APCOB Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 May 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.
APCOB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - The application fee of Rs. 1000/- shall be paid by way of NEFT to the following account or /Demand Draft in favour of The A.P State Co-operative Bank Ltd., payable at Vijayawada: Name: APCOB-HRMD; Account no. 992600300000154; IFSC: APBL0000126.