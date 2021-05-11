Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO and Other Posts, Salary from 75,000 to 95,000 Per Month

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

 

 

Created On: May 11, 2021 13:00 IST
CentralRailwayRecruitment2021
CentralRailwayRecruitment2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of contract medical practitioners, on full-time contract basis. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview from 12 May to 22 June 2021 for engagement of CMP for a period of three months from the date of their joining.

A total of 17 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates holding MBBS recognized by MCI and postgraduate degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to this recruitment notification to check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview: 12 May to 22 June 2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Physician - 4 Posts
  • Anaesthetist/Intensivists - 4 Posts
  • Chest Physician - 2 Posts
  • GDMO - 7 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Physician; Anaesthetist/Intensivists; Chest Physician - The candidates holding MBBS recognized by MCI and postgraduate degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply.
  • GDMO - Degree in Medicine. i.e. MBBS from a recognized MCI; Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory rotating internship.
  • Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 53 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • CMP - Rs. 75000/-
  • Physician - Rs. 95,000/-
  • Chest Physician - Rs. 95,000/-
  • Anaesthetist/intensivist - Rs. 95,000/-

Download Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 12 May to 22 June in the Bharatratna, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai - 400027 along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

Sainik School Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for TGT, PGT, Lady PTI & Other Posts in Kazhakootam

JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: Walk-In 79 Vacancies for COVID-19 Wards
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationCentral Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO and Other Posts, Salary from 75,000 to 95,000 Per Month
Notification DateMay 11, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 22, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Central Railway
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

7 + 0 =
Post

Comments