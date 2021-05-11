Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO and Other Posts, Salary from 75,000 to 95,000 Per Month
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of contract medical practitioners, on full-time contract basis. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview from 12 May to 22 June 2021 for engagement of CMP for a period of three months from the date of their joining.
A total of 17 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates holding MBBS recognized by MCI and postgraduate degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to this recruitment notification to check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview: 12 May to 22 June 2021
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Physician - 4 Posts
- Anaesthetist/Intensivists - 4 Posts
- Chest Physician - 2 Posts
- GDMO - 7 Posts
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Physician; Anaesthetist/Intensivists; Chest Physician - The candidates holding MBBS recognized by MCI and postgraduate degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply.
- GDMO - Degree in Medicine. i.e. MBBS from a recognized MCI; Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory rotating internship.
- Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 53 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary
- CMP - Rs. 75000/-
- Physician - Rs. 95,000/-
- Chest Physician - Rs. 95,000/-
- Anaesthetist/intensivist - Rs. 95,000/-
Download Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 12 May to 22 June in the Bharatratna, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai - 400027 along with the documents.
