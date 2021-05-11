Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO and Other Posts, Salary from 75,000 to 95,000 Per Month

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of contract medical practitioners, on full-time contract basis. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview from 12 May to 22 June 2021 for engagement of CMP for a period of three months from the date of their joining.

A total of 17 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates holding MBBS recognized by MCI and postgraduate degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to this recruitment notification to check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 12 May to 22 June 2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Physician - 4 Posts

Anaesthetist/Intensivists - 4 Posts

Chest Physician - 2 Posts

GDMO - 7 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Physician; Anaesthetist/Intensivists; Chest Physician - The candidates holding MBBS recognized by MCI and postgraduate degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply.

GDMO - Degree in Medicine. i.e. MBBS from a recognized MCI; Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory rotating internship.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 53 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary

CMP - Rs. 75000/-

Physician - Rs. 95,000/-

Chest Physician - Rs. 95,000/-

Anaesthetist/intensivist - Rs. 95,000/-

Download Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 12 May to 22 June in the Bharatratna, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai - 400027 along with the documents.

