UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @ukmssb.org: Online Application Starts from 16 May onwards

UKSSB X-Ray Technician Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Staff Selection Board (UKSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of X-Ray Technician. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 June 2021. The online process for the same will start from 16 May onwards.

A total of 70 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates applying for the aforesaid posts must be between the age group of 18 to 42 years. The candidates can check this notification to recruit eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 14 May 2021

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 14 June 2021

Last date for submission of application fee: 14 June 2021

UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

X Ray Technician - 70 Posts

UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be intermediate passed along with Science from a recognized university of Uttrakhand Madhyamik Education Council or its equivalent. The candidate should have a certified diploma of X-Ray Technician/technology from a state medical faculty and Uttarakhand Paramedical Council.

UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Salary - ₹44,900/- to Rs, 1, 42, 400/-

Download UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application - to start soon

Official Website

How to apply for UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online at ukmssb.org from 16 May to 14 June 2021. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.

UKSSB X Ray Technician Recruitment 2021 Application Process