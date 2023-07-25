TREIRB Gurukulam Hall Ticket 2023 OUT: Download TGT, PGT Admit Card @treirb.telangana.gov.in

TREIRB Gurukulam Hall Ticket 2023 has been issued by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board. Check Direct Link to Download TS GT, PGT, Art Teacher & Drawing Teacher and Admit Card Link in this article.

TREIRB Gurukulam Hall Ticket 2023: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) issued the admit card for 9210 teacher posts such as TGT, PGT, Art Teacher & Drawing Teacher, Music Teacher, Lecturer, Physical Director & Other, Junior Lecturer, Physical Director & Librarian, Physical Director (School), Craft Teacher & Instructor. The exam will be conducted from 01 August 2023 to 23 August 2023. Candidates can download TS Teacher 2023 hall ticket from the official website: streirb.aptonline.in.

The mode of the exam will be online. Candidates are advised to appear in the exam based on the allotted examination schedule. The exam will have 100 questions each on General Studies, General Abilities and Basic Proficiency in English, Pedagogy of the concerned subject.

TREIRB Gurukulam Hall Ticket 2023

The board has released the admit card on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download admit card by login into the website. The direct TS KGBV Hall Ticket download link to download TS KGBV admit card is given below.

TREIRB Gurukulam Admit Card 2023 Download Here

How to Download TREIRB Gurukulam Hall Ticket 2023?

The stepwise procedure to download TS Teacheer admit card 2023 is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - streirb.aptonline.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Click here to download hall-ticket for Art, Craft & Music examinations.’

Step 3: Now, login to download the hall-ticket for Art, Craft & Music exams using your User ID & Password..

Step 4: Provide the required details like user ID and password

Step 5: Download TS KGBV Hall Ticket

TREIRB Gurukukam Admit Card Overview 2023

Name of the Board Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board Name of the Post TGT, PGT, Art Teacher & Drawing Teacher, Music Teacher, Lecturer, Physical Director & Other, Junior Lecturer, Physical Director & Librarian, Physical Director (School), Craft Teacher & Instructor Number of Vacancies 9210 Type Admit Card Status Available Exam Date 01 August to 23 August 2023 Admit Card Date 24 July 2023 Hall Ticket Status Released Official website mhsrb.telangana.gov.in

The mode of the exam will be online and will be conducted in three shifts i.e. Shift-I from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, Shift-II from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and Shift-III from 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM. The candidates can check the detailed schedule of the exam below:





Also Check;