Tricky Math Riddle: You Have A Razor Sharp Mind If You Find the Scorpion Price in 21 Seconds!

Tricky Math Riddles: Test your intelligence and mind power by finding the price of the scorpion in 21 seconds.

Solve the Tricky Puzzle and Find the Scorpion Price in 21 Seconds

Tricky Math Riddle: Of all the ways you can exercise your mind, the best and most exciting way is by solving puzzles, riddles or brain teasers. They provide the necessary stimulation to work out your mind and also improve your mood.

Have you ever found yourself indulged in a tricky question for hours? That’s because the atmosphere of competition solving a riddle creates and the anticipation of reward results in the release of happy hormones like dopamine in your body. This can elevate stress, increase alertness and lift your spirits.

Also, regularly solving math riddles or puzzles is a great way to enhance your, intelligence, concentration, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

In this day and age, when everyone is glued to screens and over-reliant on technology, a sharp mind can help you stand out from the crowd and accomplish great things.

Hence, it’s essential that you exercise your brain regularly. Today, we bring you one such tricky math riddle that’s sure to baffle your mind.

The following Jagran Josh riddle requires you to find the price of the scorpion in 21 seconds. You may have a razor-sharp mind crack the riddle within the deadline

Related:

Tricky Math Riddle: Test Your Wits By Finding The Next Number In The Series in 27 Seconds!

Tricky Math Riddle: Find the Number of Handshakes in 25 Seconds If You Are A Brainiac

Tricky Math Riddles: Find The Price Of The Scorpion in 21 Seconds

Here is a buzzing math riddle that’s going to leave your brain in knots. You have 21 seconds to find the price of the scorpion in the above series.

There are four animals named.

Three of them have their price listed with them.

Duck = ₹18

Cockroach = ₹54

Horse = ₹36

Based on the above information, find the price of the scorpion.

*Hint: Maths is involved.

Tricky Math Riddle Scorpion Price Solution

Hopefully, you enjoyed this scorpion price puzzle and cracked it within the time limit. Now, it’s time to check the answer. The price of the scorpion is ₹72.

Surprised! Right?

Here’s how to solve the riddle:

Observe the three prices of the animals duck, cockroach and horse. You’ll notice that they have a pattern. They are all multiples of 2, 3, 6, 9 and 18.

Now, you have to find the connection between these numbers and the animals.

The answer is that the price of every animal is four times its number of legs.

Animal Number of Legs Price Duck 2 9 x 2 = ₹18 Cockroach 6 9 x 6 = ₹54 Horse 4 9 x 4 = ₹36 Scorpion 8 9 x 8 = ₹72

There’s your answer.

For more such insightful and fun riddles, check below.