Tricky Math Riddle: Find the Number of Handshakes in 25 Seconds If You Are A Brainiac

Solve The Tricky Math Riddle and Find The Number of Handshakes In 25 Seconds

Tricky Math Riddle: Of all the ways to exercise your brain, none are more exciting or effective than solving math riddles, puzzles or brain teasers. Your mind loves being challenged, and the modern digital world has deprived it of the proper stimulation.

Due to the excess reliance on technology and increased screen time, the brain gets dull and tired. The feeling of reward also releases dopamine, the happy hormone, lifting your spirits and improving your mood.

If you consistently practice math riddles or other puzzles, it can work wonders towards enhancing your mathematical skills, concentration, intelligence, critical thinking and problem-solving ability.

Hence, it’s paramount that you keep your brain healthy by giving it challenges. On that note, we bring you the following tricky math riddle that’s sure to leave you puzzled.

Tricky Math Riddles: You Have 25 Seconds To Find The Total Number of Handshakes

Here is a tricky math riddle that’s going viral on the internet. You have 25 seconds to find the total number of handshakes that take place in the above puzzle. You can use any mathematical operations to get your answer.

If 7 people meet and shake each other’s hands. How many total handshakes happen?

Tricky Math Riddle Solution: Total Number of Handshakes Revealed

Hopefully, you enjoyed solving this find the handshake riddle and figured out how many handshakes took place within the time limit.

21 Handshakes happened in the above riddle scenario.

Surprised! Right?

Well, don’t be. You are not the first. Many people failed to get the right answer.

You need to carefully observe the pattern of the number and apply a few basic math operations like addition, subtraction and square.

Here are the steps to reach the solution.

Most people get the answer 42 handshakes, but that’s not correct.

The first person shakes the hand of 6 others, the second person shakes the hand of 5 remaining people, the third person shakes the hand of 4 remaining people, the fourth person shakes the hand of 3 remaining people, the 5th person shakes the hand of 2 remaining people, and the sixth person shakes the hand of 1 remaining person.

So, Total Handshakes = 6+5+4+3+2+1=21.

