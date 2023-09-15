Tricky Math Riddle: Find the Missing Number in 33 Seconds If You Are a True Genius

Math Riddles for Students: You can call yourself a true genius if you solve this tricky math riddle and find the missing number in 33 seconds.

Solve Tricky Math Riddle and Find The Missing Number In 33 Seconds

Tricky Math Riddle: There are countless methods to exercise your brain, but probably none more exciting or effective than solving math riddles, puzzles or brain teasers. It’s challenging and a mentally rewarding experience. The rush of dopamine you get while solving a difficult riddle also improves your mood.

And of course, if you frequently practice riddles, you can improve your mathematical skills, intelligence, concentration, critical thinking and problem-solving ability. And it’s the need of the hour nowadays.

Most people are mentally overwhelmed and tired due to excess screen usage and over-reliance on technology. This can dim your intelligence over time and suck the joy out of life, making you feel numb. So, it’s essential that you keep your brain healthy by giving it challenges.

Today, we bring you the following tricky math riddle that’s sure to leave you scratching your head.

Tricky Math Riddles: Find The Missing Number in 33 Seconds

Here is a tricky math riddle that’s viral on the internet. You have 33 seconds to find the missing number in the above series. You can use any mathematical operations to get your answer.

Tricky Math Riddle Solution: Number Revealed

Hopefully, you enjoyed solving this find the missing number puzzle and figured out the answer within the time limit. Now, it’s time to check the solution. The missing number is 36.

Surprised! Right?

Well, don’t be. You are not alone. Many people failed to find the correct answer.

You need to carefully observe the pattern of the number and apply a few basic math operations like addition, subtraction and square.

Here are the steps to reach the solution.

- Observe the first circle and pair the opposites number pairs (8 & 2), (5 & 4)

- Now multiply the numbers in the two sets and find the difference between the results.

=> (8 x 2) = 16 & (5 x 4) = 20

=> 20 - 16 = 4

=> Now square the result. That is the number in the centre.

- 42 = 16.

Similarly, for the second circle:

You get 11 x 3 = 33 and 5 x 7 = 35

=> (35-33)2 = 22 = 4

And finally coming to Circle Three:

=> 15 x 4 = 60 and 9 x 6 = 54

=> (60-54)2 = 62 = 36

There’s your answer.

Did you get the answer? Tell us in the comments.

