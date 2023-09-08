Tricky Math Riddle: Solve This Puzzle In 19 Seconds If You Think You Are Intelligent

Math Riddles for Students: You can call yourself an intelligent individual if you solve this tricky math riddle and find the missing number in 19 seconds.

Tricky Math Riddle: There are multiple ways to exercise your brain, but arguably none more exciting than solving math riddles, puzzles or brain teasers. It’s challenging and a mentally stimulating experience. The rush of dopamine you get while solving a hard riddle also lifts your mood.

And of course, if you regularly practice riddles, you can improve your math skills, intelligence, concentration, critical thinking and problem-solving ability. And it’s the need of the hour nowadays.

Most people are overwhelmed and mentally tired due to excess screen usage and over-reliance on technology. This can dim your intelligence over time and suck the joy out of life. So, it’s paramount that you keep working out your brain regularly.

Today, we bring you one such tricky math riddle that’s sure to leave you scratching your head.

The following Jagran Josh riddle requires you to find the missing number in 19 seconds. You may have the mind of Albert Einstein if you crack the riddle within the deadline

Related:

Tricky Math Riddle: Test Your Wits By Finding The Next Number In The Series In 41 Seconds!

Tricky Math Riddle: You Are A Born Genius If You Find The Next Number In This Series In 47 Seconds!

Tricky Math Riddles: Find The Missing Number in 19 Seconds

Here is a viral math riddle that’s trending on the internet. You have 19 seconds to find the missing number in the above series. You can use any mathematical operations or methods to get your answer.

Tricky Math Riddle Solution

Hopefully, you enjoyed solving this number series puzzle and cracked it within the time limit. Now, it’s time to check the solution. The missing number is 62.

Surprised! Right?

Well, don’t be. Many people fail to find the correct answer. Below is the full solution.

You need to carefully observe the pattern of the right-hand side figures and the left-hand side figures.

You’ll notice that the second number on the left is at the tens place on the right.

The unit place of RHS is double of the first number on the LHS.

1+2=> 2/2x1 = 22

3+2=> 2/2x3 = 26

Similarly,

1+6 => 6/1x2 = 62

There’s your answer.

Did you get the answer? Tell us in the comments.

Also Read:

Tricky Math Riddles: Solve This Math Puzzle In 15 Seconds To Prove You’re a True Genius

Math Riddles For Students: You Have A Genius Mind If You Solve This BODMAS Question in 35 Seconds?