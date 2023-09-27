Tricky Math Riddle: Test Your Wits By Finding The Next Number In The Series In 27 Seconds!

Number Series Math Riddles for Students: Check your intelligence level by solving this number series math puzzle in 27 seconds. Only a born genius can find the next number.

Tricky Math Riddles: Nothing stimulates your mind like a good puzzle. Solving a hard question forces your brain to work extra and expand its potential. In today’s age, when every task has become easy due to technology, it’s important that you keep your mind sharp in other ways.

A dull mind is the source of many problems like poor intelligence, lack of discipline, bad decision-making skills and depression. Solving tricky math riddles, puzzles or brain teasers can give you a rush of dopamine and improve your mood.

Frequently indulging in riddles and puzzles can also boost your concentration skills, problem-solving capacity, critical thinking, and creativity.

On that note, we bring you the following tricky math riddle on number series.

Tricky Math Riddle: Find The Next Number in 27 Seconds

Number Series Math Riddle Solution

Hopefully, you enjoyed figuring out this number series riddle and did it under the prescribed time limit. Now, it’s time to check the answer. The missing number in the central circle is 6.

Don’t be surprised, many people fail to find the answer. Refer to the below method to learn how to crack this number series riddle.

The numbers in the circle appear random at first, but if you think hard and perform the basic arithmetic operations: addition, subtraction, multiplication and subtraction, you’ll notice a pattern.

Here are the steps to reach the solution.

- Observe the first circle and pair the opposites 3 & 4, and 7 & 8.

- Multiply both pairs

You get (3 x 4) = 12 & (7 x 8) = 56

- Now calculate the difference

56 - 12 = 44

Similarly for the second circle:

(5 x 2) = 10 & (8 x 3) = 24

24 - 10 = 14

And finally coming to Circle Three:

(12 x 5) = 60 & (6 x 9) = 54

60 - 54 = 6

And that’s your answer.

Did you also arrive at the same answer? If so, kudos. You have got a sharp mind. For those who couldn’t, practice regularly to improve your intelligence.

