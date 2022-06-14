Tripura PSC FSO Interview Schedule 2021 (Out) for Food Safety Officer Post@tpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tripura PSC has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Food Safety Officer on its official website-tpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Tripura PSC FSO Interview Schedule 2021: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Food Safety Officer, Group B on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for the Food Safety Officer, Group B Posts under under the Health and Family Welfare Department from 27 June 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Food Safety Officer post can download the Tripura PSC FSO Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website-tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: Tripura PSC FSO Interview Schedule 2021





As per the programme of interview/Personality test, Commission will conduct the interview on 27/28/29 June 2022 at the venue T.P.S.C. Office Akhaura Road, Agartala.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview round for the Food Safety Officer, Group B post can download the Tripura PSC FSO Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download : Tripura PSC FSO Interview Schedule 2021