Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 34 Basic Teacher Posts Begins at tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tripura PSC has invited online application for the Basic Teacher post on its official website. Check Tripura PSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released notification for the 34 Basic Teacher(Tutor and Senior Resident) Group A Posts in different disciplines of Agartala Government Medical College and G.B.Pant Hospital under the Health and Family welfare Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 February 2022.

Notification Details for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

02/2022

Important Dates for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening Date of Online Application: 17 February 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 February 2022

Last Date for Submission of Documents: 02 March 2022

Vacancy Details for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Disciplines

Anatomy-01

Physiology-02

Biochemistry-02

Pathology-02

Microbiology-01

Pharmacology-01

forensic Medicine-02

Community Medicine-02

General Mddicine-03

Respiratory Medicine -01

Dermatology-01

Paediatrics-02

General Surgery-02

Orthopaedics-02

Otorhinolaryngology-01

Ophthalmology-01

Obst. and Gynae OBG -02

RadioDiagnosis-01

Anesthesiology-02

PMR-01

Radiotheerapy-01

Blood Bank-01

Eligibility Criteria for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Applying candidates should have recognized Postgraduate Medical Qualification (MD/MS/DNB) as applicable for discipline.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts through the Online Application Portal only from 17 February to 28 February 2022.