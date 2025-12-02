Tripura School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Tripura School Holidays in December 2025: Tripura School Holidays in December 2025: Schools across Tripura will observe a scheduled holiday in December 2025 to mark significant cultural and religious events celebrated in the state. Christmas Day, observed on 25 December, is the primary holiday during the month, allowing students, teachers, and families to participate in festive prayers, community gatherings, and cultural programmes.
The day holds special relevance for Christian communities and is widely recognised throughout the state. If any additional holidays are announced by the Tripura government, they will be subject to official notification. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with the school calendar for any further changes.
Tripura School Holidays in December 2025
|
Christmas Day 2025
|
25th December 2025
Tripura schools will be closed on December 25, 2025, in observance of Christmas Day. The festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated with prayers, community gatherings, and festive events. Many families attend church services, exchange greetings, and organise cultural programmes. The holiday allows students and teachers to participate in celebrations and spend time with loved ones.
