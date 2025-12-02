SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Tripura School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 2, 2025, 17:31 IST

Tripura School Holidays in December 2025 include Christmas Day on 25 December when all schools will remain closed. The holiday allows students and teachers to take part in festive observances and community celebrations. Check this article for the full details and updates on Tripura’s December school closures.

Tripura School Holidays in December 2025
Tripura School Holidays in December 2025

Tripura School Holidays in December 2025: Tripura School Holidays in December 2025: Schools across Tripura will observe a scheduled holiday in December 2025 to mark significant cultural and religious events celebrated in the state. Christmas Day, observed on 25 December, is the primary holiday during the month, allowing students, teachers, and families to participate in festive prayers, community gatherings, and cultural programmes.

The day holds special relevance for Christian communities and is widely recognised throughout the state. If any additional holidays are announced by the Tripura government, they will be subject to official notification. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with the school calendar for any further changes.

Tripura School Holidays in December 2025

Tripura School Holidays in December 2025 bring a short break for students to celebrate important cultural and religious events. One key holiday observed during this month is Christmas Day, when schools remain closed across the state. If any additional holidays are declared by the government, they will be notified accordingly.

Christmas Day 2025

25th December 2025

Christmas Day 2025

Tripura schools will be closed on December 25, 2025, in observance of Christmas Day. The festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated with prayers, community gatherings, and festive events. Many families attend church services, exchange greetings, and organise cultural programmes. The holiday allows students and teachers to participate in celebrations and spend time with loved ones.

The December holiday in Tripura gives students a meaningful break to honour cultural and religious traditions. Schools remain closed on Christmas Day, ensuring full participation in celebrations. Any further holiday declarations will be communicated by the state authorities.

