Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022: Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timings, Exam Pattern

Tripura TRB Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 has been rescheduled. Check revised exam dates, shift timings, and exam pattern for 200 vacancies of Special Educator posts.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Exam Date Announced: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura will be conducting the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 on 17th July 2022 for eligible Indian nationals to fill up 200 vacancies of Special Educator under the Secondary Education Directorate, Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 12th June 2022.

Candidates can download the Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 till 5th July 2022. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 subject to scrutiny of certificates/documents/marksheets and correctness of information given by the candidates in the online application form.

In this article, we have shared Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Exam Schedule, Shift Timings, Exam Pattern for 200 Special Educator posts.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 11th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 27th April 2022 (4 PM) Online Application End Date 5th May 2022 (4 PM) Last Date of Payment of Fees 10th May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Release Date 18th May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Download Last Date 23rd May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB 2022 STSE Exam Date 12th June 2022

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Question paper for STSE-2022 will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Candidates have to shade/darken the right choice of answer from among the four options for each question given in the Question Booklet. Question paper will be in English and Bengali only (other than language Paper). OMR Answer Sheet for marking answers and instructions etc. will be in English only.

NOTE: There will be no negative marking.

Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Exam Schedule: Exam Dates & Shift Timings

Date & Day of Exam Time Exam 17th July 2022 (Sunday) 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022

NOTE: The Test Venue for the Tripura STSE 2022 exam is Maharani Tulshibati Girls H.S School, Agartala. Candidates will be able to enter the test venue from 8.15 AM onwards. Entry into the Test Venue will close at 9 AM.

Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022