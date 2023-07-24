Download TS MHSRB Staff Nurse Hall Ticket 2023; Admit Card Available at mhsrb.telangana.gov.in, Check Link Here

TS MHSRB Staff Nurse Hall Ticket 2023 is available on the official website of TS MHSRB at mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. Check Direct Link to download TS MHSRB Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Steps to Download and Other Details Here.

TS MHSRB Staff Nurse Hall Ticket 2023: The Medical Health Service Recruitment Board (TS MHSRB) issued the admit card for Staff Nurse Posts on July 24, 2023. The exam will be held on 02 August 2023 for a total of 5204 vacancies in Hyderabad Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad. TS MHSRB Admit Card is required to appear in the exam. Students can get the admit card from the official website or by clicking on the provided link here.

TS MHSRB Staff Nurse Admit Card Link

The TS MHSRB Hall Ticket 2023 has been uploaded on the official website of the authority for Staff Nurses under various medical departments. No hall ticket will be sent by post.

mhsrb.telangana.gov.in Staff Nurse Hall Ticket Overview 2023

Name of the Exam Authority Medical Health Service Recruitment Board, Telangana Post Name Staff Nurse Vacancies 5,204 Notification Number 03/2022 Staff Nurse Exam Date 02 August 2023 TS Staff Nurse Hall Ticket Date 23 July 2023 Helpline 040-29550220 Official Portal mhsrb.telangana.gov.in

TS MHSRB Staff Nurse Exam Pattern

The mode of exam will be online

There will be 80 Multiple choice questions for 80 marks

The medium of the exam is English’

There will be no negative marking in the nursing exam.

The selection of the candidates will be done in two stages as 80 points will be given on the written test and another 20 points will be given to service in the state government hospitals/ institutions/ programmes on a contract/outsourced basis.

How to download the TS MHSRB Staff Nurse Hall Ticket 2023?

The candidates can follow the steps provided here in order to download their admit card

Step 1: Visit the website of TS MHSRB mhsrb.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the admit card link “Staff Nurse Hall Ticket 2023 link” & click on it.

Step 3: On the hall ticket download page, you may need to enter some essential details like your application number, date of birth, or other registration details to proceed.

Step 4:After entering the necessary information, click on the "Submit" or "Download" button to proceed.

Step 5: Once your details are verified, your TS MHSRB Staff Nurse Hall Ticket for 2023 wo;;be displayed on the screen. Review the details and ensure they are correct. Then, click on the "Download" button to save the hall ticket to your device.

Step 6: After downloading, it's essential to print a hard copy of the hall ticket. This printed copy will be required to carry to the examination centre on the specified date.

A total of 40,926 applications have been received for the exam. Hence, the authorities have decided to conduct the exam in three shifts. Also, a merit list will be prepared after the normalization of scores of candidates to take into account variations in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The shifts will be allotted to candidates randomly by the computer.