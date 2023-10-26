TSGENCO Recruitment 2023, Apply Online for 399 AE and Chemist Posts

TSGENCO Recruitment 2023: Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer and Chemist. The candidates eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before 10 November 2023.
TSGENCO Notification and Online Application Link
Important dates
Commencement of ONLINE Applications: 07 October 2023
Last Date & Time for submission of ONLINE Applications: 10 November 2023
Date of Examination: 17 December 2023
TSGENCO Vacancy Details:
- Assistant Engineer - 339
- Chemist - 60 Posts
Salary:
Scale of Pay- Rs.65600-2940-74420-3505-84935-3505-91945- 4095-112420-4700-131220 (RPS-2022). 4095-112420-4700-131220 (RPS-2022)
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer and ChemistPosts
Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:
- AE - Must possess a bachelor's Degree in Engineering of a recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act, or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission/AICTE
- Chemist - Must possess M.Sc First Class with Chemistry or M.Sc First Class with Environmental Sciences preceded by B.Sc with Chemistry as one of the Subjects from a recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act, or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission Selection Process for Assistant Manager (HR) and Junior Accounts Officer Posts
Age Limit
18 to 44 years
How to Apply for TSGENCO Recruitment 2023
The Candidates are required to visit the website https://www.tsgenco.co.in and click on Direct Recruitment to the post of Asst. Engineer & Chemist - Apply Online link. It will be directed to the home page.
Application processing Fee: Each applicant must pay an amount of Rs.400/-
Exam Fee - Rs.300/