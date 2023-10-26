TSGENCO Recruitment 2023, Apply Online for 399 AE and Chemist Posts

TSGENCO Recruitment 2023: Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Age Limit, How to Apply and Fee Here.

TSGENCO Recruitment 2023: Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer and Chemist. The candidates eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before 10 November 2023.

TSGENCO Notification and Online Application Link

Important dates

Commencement of ONLINE Applications: 07 October 2023

Last Date & Time for submission of ONLINE Applications: 10 November 2023

Date of Examination: 17 December 2023

TSGENCO Vacancy Details:

Assistant Engineer - 339

Chemist - 60 Posts

Salary:

Scale of Pay- Rs.65600-2940-74420-3505-84935-3505-91945- 4095-112420-4700-131220 (RPS-2022). 4095-112420-4700-131220 (RPS-2022)

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer and ChemistPosts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

AE - Must possess a bachelor's Degree in Engineering of a recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act, or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission/AICTE

Chemist - Must possess M.Sc First Class with Chemistry or M.Sc First Class with Environmental Sciences preceded by B.Sc with Chemistry as one of the Subjects from a recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act, or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission Selection Process for Assistant Manager (HR) and Junior Accounts Officer Posts

Age Limit

18 to 44 years

How to Apply for TSGENCO Recruitment 2023

The Candidates are required to visit the website https://www.tsgenco.co.in and click on Direct Recruitment to the post of Asst. Engineer & Chemist - Apply Online link. It will be directed to the home page.

Application processing Fee: Each applicant must pay an amount of Rs.400/-

Exam Fee - Rs.300/