JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022: 16,587 Vacancies to be recruited for Constable & SI Posts

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on tslprb.in for 16,587 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 25, 2022 18:25 IST
Telangana Police Recruitment 2022
Telangana Police Recruitment 2022

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has passed an order of Filling up of sixteen thousand five hundred and eighty-seven (16,587) vacancies in various categories i.e., (16,185) vacancies under the Director-General of Police, Hyderabad and (402) vacancies under Director-General, Telangana Special Protection Force, Secunderabad, by way of Direct Recruitment, through Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, Hyderabad.

According to the notice, the board shall take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roaster points qualifications etc. from the concerned secretary and Heads of Department. The notification for the same shall be released in due course of time. The official dates for online applications will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates can check vacancy segregation, eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: to be communicated
  • Last date for submission of online application: to be communicated

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Posts Vacancies
Police Constable (Civil) 4,965
Police Constable (A.R) 4,423
Police Constable (TSSP) 5,704
Police Constable (IT & C) 262
Police Constable (Driver) PTO 100
Police Constable (Mechanic) PTO 21
Police Constable (SARCPL) 100
Sub Inspector (Civil) 415
Sub Inspector (A.R) 69
Sub Inspector (TSSP) 23
Sub Inspector (IT & C) 23
Sub Inspector PTO 03
Reserve Sub Inspector (SARCPL) 05
Assistant Sub Inspector (FPB) 08
Scientific Officer (FSL) 14
Scientific Assistant (FSL) 32
Lab Technician (FSL) 17
Lab Attendant (FSL) 01
Total 16,185

 

TSLPRB Police Vacancy 2022 for Director-General Special Protection Force
Posts Vacancy 
Police Constable (SPF) 390
Sub Inspector (SPF) 12
Total 402

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Police Constable (General) - Candidate must have passed 12th Class from the recognized board.
  • Police Constable (SC/ST), Lab Technician - Candidate must have passed 10th Class and also appear in the 11th or 12th Standard.
  • Sub Inspector (General) - Candidates must be a Graduate in any discipline from the recognized university or institution.
  • Sub Inspector (SC/ST) - Candidate must appear in minimum 03 years Graduation course in a recognized university or college.
  • Scientific Assistant (FSL)  - Candidates must be Post-Graduate or have a Master’s Degree in the relevant field.

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Post Name Age Limit
Police Constable (General) 18-22 yrs
Sub Inspector (General) 18-33 yrs
Scientific Assistant (FSL) 21-40 yrs
Lab Technician 18-22 yrs

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test/ Preliminary Exam, Physical Standard Test, Physical Measurement Test, Final Written Test, Document Verification and Medical Exam. 

Download Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 Notice

How to apply for TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates will be able to apply online on www.tslprb.in. The candidates will be able to access the Telangana Police Online Form 2022 once activated through the official website. 

FAQ

When will Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 Notification be Released?

The date of notification will be communicated in due course of time.

How many vacancies are released through Telangana Police Recruitment 2022?

16,587 vacancies.

Take Free Online Telangana Police 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.