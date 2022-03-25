TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022: 16,587 Vacancies to be recruited for Constable & SI Posts

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on tslprb.in for 16,587 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has passed an order of Filling up of sixteen thousand five hundred and eighty-seven (16,587) vacancies in various categories i.e., (16,185) vacancies under the Director-General of Police, Hyderabad and (402) vacancies under Director-General, Telangana Special Protection Force, Secunderabad, by way of Direct Recruitment, through Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, Hyderabad.

According to the notice, the board shall take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roaster points qualifications etc. from the concerned secretary and Heads of Department. The notification for the same shall be released in due course of time. The official dates for online applications will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates can check vacancy segregation, eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be communicated

Last date for submission of online application: to be communicated

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Posts Vacancies Police Constable (Civil) 4,965 Police Constable (A.R) 4,423 Police Constable (TSSP) 5,704 Police Constable (IT & C) 262 Police Constable (Driver) PTO 100 Police Constable (Mechanic) PTO 21 Police Constable (SARCPL) 100 Sub Inspector (Civil) 415 Sub Inspector (A.R) 69 Sub Inspector (TSSP) 23 Sub Inspector (IT & C) 23 Sub Inspector PTO 03 Reserve Sub Inspector (SARCPL) 05 Assistant Sub Inspector (FPB) 08 Scientific Officer (FSL) 14 Scientific Assistant (FSL) 32 Lab Technician (FSL) 17 Lab Attendant (FSL) 01 Total 16,185

TSLPRB Police Vacancy 2022 for Director-General Special Protection Force Posts Vacancy Police Constable (SPF) 390 Sub Inspector (SPF) 12 Total 402

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Police Constable (General) - Candidate must have passed 12th Class from the recognized board.

Police Constable (SC/ST), Lab Technician - Candidate must have passed 10th Class and also appear in the 11th or 12th Standard.

Sub Inspector (General) - Candidates must be a Graduate in any discipline from the recognized university or institution.

Sub Inspector (SC/ST) - Candidate must appear in minimum 03 years Graduation course in a recognized university or college.

Scientific Assistant (FSL) - Candidates must be Post-Graduate or have a Master’s Degree in the relevant field.

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Post Name Age Limit Police Constable (General) 18-22 yrs Sub Inspector (General) 18-33 yrs Scientific Assistant (FSL) 21-40 yrs Lab Technician 18-22 yrs

TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test/ Preliminary Exam, Physical Standard Test, Physical Measurement Test, Final Written Test, Document Verification and Medical Exam.

Download Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 Notice

How to apply for TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates will be able to apply online on www.tslprb.in. The candidates will be able to access the Telangana Police Online Form 2022 once activated through the official website.