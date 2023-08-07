TSLPRB SI Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link to Download Qualified Candidates List at tslprb.in, Check Cut Off, Merit List

TSLPRB SI Result 2023 Out: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared the result for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI) on its official website-www.tslprb.in. Check cut off marks, result pdf, what's after result and others here.

TSLPRB SI Result 2023 Declared : The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced the result for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the various rounds of selection process for the various posts including SCT SI and / or Equivalent Posts, SCT SI IT&CO, SCT SI PTO and SCT ASI FPB can the result is available on the official website. The selected candidates for these posts are being informed the details of their selection in their respective login areas on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in.

Alternatively you can check your result directly through the link given below.

Candidates can check the details including category wise Cut-off marks i.e. the last selected candidates marks for separate posts from the official website.

TSLPRB SI Results 2023: What's Next

All those candidates declared selected will have to fill an Attestation Form and other related

Proformas in a web template to be provided in their respective login areas in TSLPRB website. Candidates should note that they can fill the above form and other formalities from August 9th to 11th August 2023 after following the guidelines on the official website.

After filling the Attestation Form digitally, the candidates have to take 3 copies of neat and legible printouts of the PDF generated with the details filled-in by them on A4 sized Papers by printing each page on a different A4-sized paper, complete all the formalities including all the essential documents and complete in all respects should be submitted by the Candidates invariably on August 14, 2023.

How to Download TS Police Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS Police at tslprb.in.

Step 2: Click on the TSLPRB SI Results 2023 link on the home page.

Step 3: Login into your account.

Step 4: You will get the TS Police Result 2023 on your screen.

Step 5: Download, save it and take a printout for future reference.

It is noted that a total of 587 posts including SCT SI and / or Equivalent Posts, SCT SI IT&CO, SCT SI PTO and SCT ASI FPB are to be filled under the recruitment exercise.