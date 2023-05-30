TSPLRB Result 2023 OUT at tslprb.in: Download Constable and SI Marks

TSPLRB Result 2023: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced the result for Constable and Sub Inspector (SI) on its official website. Students can download TS Constable Result and TS SI Result from the website of the board i.e. tslprb.in. The candidates can check the marks of the exam by login into their account. This year the passing percentage stands at 84.06. A total of 1,79,459 candidates appeared in the written of which 1,50,852 candidates cleared the exam. The final written examinations (FWEs) were conducted during March-April 2023.

The candidates can check their marks on the official website of the TS Police.

Telangana Recounting or Reverification 2023

Candidates can apply for Recounting / Re-Verification on payment of a Service Fee of Rs.3,000/- (for Rs. 2000 for SC / ST candidates) for each Paper for which the Candidate seeks Recounting / Re-verification.

This facility can be availed of by the Candidates on the TSLPRB website, in their respective login areas from 8 AM on 1st June to 8 PM on 3rd June 2023, by giving the details of their request for Recounting / Reverification and by paying the designated Service Fee online. Candidates have to make such requests separately for each of the FWEs mentioned above. If any Candidate had already qualified in any particular Language Paper of English and Telugu / Urdu (only qualifying in nature and does not have any merit implications), then Recounting and Re-Verification of that particular Language Paper (which does not serve any useful purpose) shall not be allowed.

During Recounting / Re-verification, in case of OMR Based Tests / Objective Type Questions (of

Language Papers) – the number of Correct Responses, Incorrect Responses and Blank / Zero-marked Responses will be checked and it will be ascertained if the marks already awarded to the Candidate are appropriate or not.

Similarly, in the case of the Descriptive Part of Language Papers, marks obtained by the Candidate (each questionwise) will be recounted to see if there has been any calculation error. Result of Recounting / Re-verification will be informed to the Candidates (who apply) on the website in their individual login areas within a few days from 3rd June 2023 and subsequent necessary action, wherever required, will be taken up.

"Details of Attendance and Performance of the Candidates in each of the 8 FWEs mentioned

above, wherever relevant, are being hosted in the respective login areas of the Candidates from tonight (30th May 2023) onwards. Final Keys of all the OMR Based (Objective Type) Tests of the above FWEs will be made available on TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in. Simultaneously, Scanned Copies of Individual OMR Sheets of all the pertinent OMR Based (Objective Type) Tests taken by each Candidate will be made available in the respective login areas. Candidates can access the Scanned Copies of OMRs by logging into their respective user accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in. Candidates facing any inconvenience in this regard may send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in (from the e-mail address registered in the Application) or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006."

How to Download TS Police Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS Police at tslprb.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Login into your account.

Step 4: TS Police Constable Result and TS Police SI Result.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.