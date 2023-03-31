JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

TSPSC AEE 2023 Exam Date OUT: Check here how to Download Schedule

TSPSC AEE 2023 Exam Date OUT: Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the Exam Date for the Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers recruitment 2023. Know Revised Exam dates here. 

TSPSC AEE 2023 Exam Date OUT
TSPSC AEE 2023 Exam Date OUT

TSPSC AEE 2023 Exam Date OUT: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Exam Date for the Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers TSPSC AEE 2023 Exam on its official website at- https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/ . Candidates who applied for these vacancies can check exam dates here. The  Exam will be conducted on 8, 9 MAY 2023 & 21 MAY 2023. 

Candidates can download the Exam Date notice from the steps given below

How to Download : TSPSC AEE 2023  Exam Date

Step 1: Visit to the official website of TSPSC at -https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/ 

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the Home page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- "WEB NOTE - ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE ENGINEERS IN VARIOUS ENGINEERING DEPARTMENTS NOTIFICATION NO. 12/2022, DATED: 03/09/2022 - EXAMINATION SCHEDULE”

Step 4: Download and save the  TSPSC AEE  Exam Date 2023 for future reference.

Candidates can also download the Exam Date notice from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the TSPSC AEE 2023 Revised Exam Date Notice

TSPSC AEE  2023: Written Exam Date

Subject

Exam Type

Date

Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Computer Based Recruitment Test 

8 May 2023

Agriculture Engineering/Mechanical Engineering

Computer Based Recruitment Test 

9 MAY 2023

Civil Engineering

OMR Based

21 May 2023

Candidates are advised to keep checking official website for further updates. The admit cards for above mentioned exams will be released seven days prior to the examination. 

TSPSC AEE  2023: No. of Vacancies

This year the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1540 vacancies for Assistant Executive Engineers in various trades like Civil, Electrical, Agricultural Engineering etc. 

 

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next