TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer Post at tspsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online application for the 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer Post on its official website. Check TSPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer on direct recruitment basis. A total of 1540 vacancies have been announced for Assistant Executive Engineer Post in various Engineering Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 15 October 2022. The process for online apply will commence from 22 September 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Bachelor in Civil Engineering/Graduation (B.E/B. Tech) in Engineering (Civil)/B.E.,Degree (Mechanical) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Important Dates TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 22 September 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 October 2022

Vacancy Details TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Notification:

AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept.-302

AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept.-211

AEE (Civil) in MA & UD-PH-147

AEE (Civil) in T.W. Dept-15

AEE in I&CAD Dept-704

AEE (Mechanical) in I&CAD (GWD)-03

AEE (Civil) in TR & B-145

AEE (Electrical)) in TR & B-13

Eligibility Criteria TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept.-Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering.

AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept.-Must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a University in India established or incorporated under a Central Act or State Act or an Institution

recognized by the University Grants Commission / All India Council for Technical Education or AMIE.

AEE (Civil) in MA & UD-PH-Must possess Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from a university in India established or Incorporated by or under a central Act, State Act or an Institution

recognized by AICTE. or 2) Pass in Section A & B of AMIE (Civil) Examination.

AEE (Civil) in T.W. Dept-Must possess a Graduation (B.E/B. Tech) in Engineering (Civil) from any University of India.

AEE in I&CAD Dept-(i) Civil: - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

(ii) Mechanical: - Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering

(iii) Electrical: - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering (or) Electrical and Electronics Engineering

(iv) Agriculture: - Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering

AEE (Mechanical) in I&CAD (GWD)-Must possess the B.E., Degree (Mechanical), of a

University or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification

AEE (Civil) in TR & B-Must possess a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from a University in India

AEE (Electrical)) in TR & B-Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from a University in India.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 22 September to 15 October 2022 followed by the easy steps given on the official website. Before applying, the Applicant has to visit the website (www.tspsc.gov.in) and fill the OTR application if not registered earlier to obtain TSPSC ID.