TSPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Veterinary Assistant & Lab Tech Posts, Applications starting from 28 Jul

TSPSC Recruitment 2020: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications for Veterinary Assistant and Lab Technician Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 17 August 2020

Exam Date: Will be announced later

Admit Card: 07 days before commencement of Exam

TSPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Veterinary Assistant - 13 Posts

Lab Technician - 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Veterinary Assistant and Lab Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Veterinary Assistant - Candidates who have passed SSC Examination or its equivalent exam and possess Animal Husbandry / Poultry Polytechnic Diploma certificate of SVVU / PVNRTVU (2 years).

Lab Technician - Candidates holding a University Degree in Science Group i.e., BSC., (BZC-Botany, Zoology, Chemistry)/(MGC-Microbiology, Genetics, Chemistry)/(BGC-Botany, Genetics, Chemistry) and Degree with Medical Lab Technology as one of the subject/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit for Veterinary Assistant and Lab Technician Posts- 18 to 34 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale for Veterinary Assistant and Lab Technician Posts

Veterinary Assistant - ₹18,400 - 55,410 per month

Lab Technician - ₹19,500 - 58,330

Notification 1

Notification 2

Official Website

How to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at tspsc.gov.in on or before 17 August 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee for Veterinary Assistant and Lab Technician Posts