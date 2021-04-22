TTWREIS TSWREIS Telangana Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for TGT PGT Posts @tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in
Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment TGT, PGT/JL, Art, Computer and Counsellor Posts on tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in and tswreis.in. Check Details Here
Govt of Telangana Teacher Recruitment 2021: Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment TGT, PGT/JL, Art, Computer and Counsellor Posts in TTWR Sainik School (B), Ashoknagar Warangal and TSWR Sainik School Rukmapur (B), Karimnagar to teach the students in CBSE Syllabus from 6th class to 12th class on its website - tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for TTWREIS Recruitment 2021 on or before 10 May 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 17 April 2021
- Last Date of Application - 10 May 2021
- Date of Written Test - 24 May 2021
- Interviews and Demo - 09 June 2021
- Display of Final selection List - 16 June 2021
Telangana Teacher Vacancy Details
Total - 42 Posts
- PGT - 14
- TGT - 26
- Art - 02
- Computer - 02
- Counsellor -02
TTWREIS Teacher Salary:
- TGT - Rs. 30,000/- per month
- PGT - Rs.40,000/- for optional subjects Rs.30,000/- for Languages
- For Art , Computer and Counsellor - Rs. 20, 000/- per month
TTWREIS Teacher Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- TGT and Arts - Grade of TGT is as per CBSE affiliated schools i.e., Graduation in concerned subject 60% marks with B.Ed, must qualify preferably CTET or TET
- Computer - MCA/B.Tech computers
- Counsellor - M.A with Psychology 60% marks or any PG with Diploma in counselling
- PGT/JL - Grade of PGT is as per CBSE affiliated schools i.e., Post Graduation in concerned subject with 60 % marks with B.Ed, must qualify preferably CTET or TET
Selection Process for TTWREIS Teacher Posts
The teachers will be selected on the basis of their performance in:
1 st level : Written test for 100 marks (75 Marks for subject + 15 Marks Methodology + 10 Marks for Teaching Aptitude) @ 1:2 interviews will be called @ 1:2
2nd level : Demo for 25 Marks and Interview for 25 marks.
How to Apply for Telangana Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates can submit their application through online on tswreis.in or www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in on or before 10 May 2021
Application Fee:
Rs. 500/-
TTWREIS Teacher Notification Download