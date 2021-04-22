TTWREIS TSWREIS Telangana Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for TGT PGT Posts @tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in

Govt of Telangana Teacher Recruitment 2021: Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment TGT, PGT/JL, Art, Computer and Counsellor Posts in TTWR Sainik School (B), Ashoknagar Warangal and TSWR Sainik School Rukmapur (B), Karimnagar to teach the students in CBSE Syllabus from 6th class to 12th class on its website - tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for TTWREIS Recruitment 2021 on or before 10 May 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 17 April 2021 Last Date of Application - 10 May 2021 Date of Written Test - 24 May 2021 Interviews and Demo - 09 June 2021 Display of Final selection List - 16 June 2021

Telangana Teacher Vacancy Details

Total - 42 Posts

PGT - 14

TGT - 26

Art - 02

Computer - 02

Counsellor -02

TTWREIS Teacher Salary:

TGT - Rs. 30,000/- per month

PGT - Rs.40,000/- for optional subjects Rs.30,000/- for Languages

For Art , Computer and Counsellor - Rs. 20, 000/- per month

TTWREIS Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TGT and Arts - Grade of TGT is as per CBSE affiliated schools i.e., Graduation in concerned subject 60% marks with B.Ed, must qualify preferably CTET or TET

Computer - MCA/B.Tech computers

Counsellor - M.A with Psychology 60% marks or any PG with Diploma in counselling

PGT/JL - Grade of PGT is as per CBSE affiliated schools i.e., Post Graduation in concerned subject with 60 % marks with B.Ed, must qualify preferably CTET or TET

Selection Process for TTWREIS Teacher Posts

The teachers will be selected on the basis of their performance in:

1 st level : Written test for 100 marks (75 Marks for subject + 15 Marks Methodology + 10 Marks for Teaching Aptitude) @ 1:2 interviews will be called @ 1:2

2nd level : Demo for 25 Marks and Interview for 25 marks.

How to Apply for Telangana Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can submit their application through online on tswreis.in or www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in on or before 10 May 2021

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-

TTWREIS Teacher Notification Download

TTWREIS Teacher Online Application Link