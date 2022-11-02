UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 (Out): Download PDF, Result Anytime Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Final Answer Key PDF is available below.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the final answer key of the University Grant Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) of December 2021 and June 2022 on its official website. Students who appeared in the NET Exam 2022 on 09 July 2022 can download NET Answer Key by visiting the website NTA i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. However, the students can access the NET Final Answer Key PDF by clicking on the UGC NET Final Answer Link p[rovided below:

UGC NET Final Answer Key PDF

What is UGC NET Result 2022 ?

It is expected the result shall also be announced soon on the website as the final answer key is already released. According to the reports, the result will be released by next week. They will be required to log in with their application number and date of birth to the website for the results. Students can also calculate their results with the help of the final answer key.

How to Download UGC NET Final Answer Key

Step 1: Visit/Search the website of the UGC - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on the homepage 'UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 – Final Provisional Answer Keys'

Step 3: Download UGC NET Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check the answers and take the print out of the same for future use

NTA published the provisional answer key of the test on 21 October 2022 and the online objection window was closed on 26 October 2022. On the basis of the objections, NTA has prepared the final answer key.