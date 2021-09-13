UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Various Posts, Apply Online/Offline @ugc.ac.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released by University Grants Commission (UGC) on ugc.ac.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 13, 2021 16:42 IST
UGC Recruitment 2021: University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Director for INTER-UNIVERSITY CENTRE FOR TEACHER EDUCATION, BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY (IUC-TE, BHU), VARANASI. All interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 October 2021. The last date for submission of offline mode on or before 26 October 2021.

Important Dates:

  •  Last date for submission of online application submission: 15 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of offline application submission: 26 October 2021

  UGC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

 Director

 UGC Director Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Persons employed in Government Departments and Autonomous Organizations should apply through proper channel, along with the vigilance clearance.

 UGC Director Recruitment 2021 Salary - The emoluments will be the same as those of the Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities.

 Download UGC Director Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for UGC Director Recruitment 2021 
The application form is to be filled online and print out of complete application form, from the website should be sent to UGC through proper channel along with all necessary documents. The application form can be filled online at https://www.ugc.ac.in/jobs.The candidates are requested to go through the application process available on the above website.

