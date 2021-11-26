UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021 Out @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021 has been released by Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Check Download Link Here.

UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021 Out: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card of Preliminary Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2021 (Lower PCS). Applicants who appearing in UKPSC PCS Exam on 12 December 2021 (Sunday) can download UKPSC Admit Card from the official website - ukpsc.gov.in.

How to Download UKPSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in Click on the link which reads, " उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य (सिविल) अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा परीक्षा-2021 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा हेतु ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में (Under Section/Module :Recruitments)" then click on 'प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें' Now, click on 'Click here for Admit Card' given against 'Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination-2021' Login with your Email ID and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth or Login with Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth Download Uttarakhand PCS Admit Card

The written exam will have 140 objective-type questions on General Studies and General Aptitude Test. There will be negative marking for wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam followed by interview.Final result will be made on the basis of mains exam and interview scores only.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment of 190 Nayab Tehsilda,Deputy Jailor,Supply Inspector,Marketing Inspector, Labour Enforcement Officer, Excise Inspector, Tax Inspector, Senior Cane Development I, Cane Development Inspector, Khandsari Inspector Posts.