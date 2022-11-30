UKPSC Recruitment 2022 for 445 Junior Assistant Posts, Apply Online @psc.uk.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission is hiring 445 Junior Assitant. Candidates can check the details here.

UKPSC Recruitment 2022
UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is offering jobs for Junior Assistant (JA) Posts on its official website i.e. ukpsc.net.in. Candidates who are 12th class passed are eligible to take this opportunity. UKPSC JA Application Link is available from 30 November 2022 and the last date for application is 20 December 2022 at psc.uk.gov.in.

The commission has a total of 445 vacancies that will be through this recruitment. More details on Uttarakhand Junior Assistant Recrutiment 2022 are available in this article below.

UKPSC JA Notification Download

UKPSC JA Online Application Link

UKPSC JA Vacancy Details

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 30 November 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 20 December 2022

Junior Assistant and DEO - 445 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for UKPSC JA Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 12th class passed. He/She knows typing

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

UKPSC JA Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test.

How to Apply for UKPSC JA Recruitment 2022

  • Visit the website of the UKPSC i.e. ukpsc.net.in
  • Click on the 'Apply Now' given on the website and provide your basic details
  • Now login into your account and enter your educational qualification
  • Upload Photo and Signature
  • Make Payment
  • Print your application

UKPSC JA Application Fee:

UR - Rs. 176.55

Uttarakhand EWS - Rs. 176.55

Uttarakhand OBC - Rs. 176.55

Uttarakhand SC - Rs. 86.55

Uttarakhand ST - Rs. 86.55

Orphan Children of Uttarakhand - No Fee

Uttarakhand PWD - Rs. 26.55

FAQ

What is UKPSC JA Age Limit ?

18 to 42 years

What is UKPSC JA Application Last Date ?

20 Dec 2022
