UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Apply Online for 229 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for Graduate Level Exam 2023. Through this exam, the commission will fill the 229 vacancies of Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Minority Welfare Officer, Reader, Office Assistant III, Assistant Review Officer, Foreman Asset, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Regional Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Officer. For which the notification has been released on the official website -sssc.uk.gov.in.
As per the UKSSSC Notification 2023, the application process will start on 23 October 2023 and applicants can apply online from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Overview
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 notification is out for 229 vacancies for the various posts in the departments of UK government. The UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.
|
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Overview
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Graduate Level Exam 2023
|
Posts Name
|
Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Minority Welfare Officer, Reader, Office Assistant III, Assistant Review Officer, Foreman Asset, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Regional Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
229
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Notification Release Date
|
October 13, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
October 23, 2023
|
Last Date
|
November 23, 2023
|
Official Website
|
sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Notification PDF
Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 229 vacancies announced under UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 Notification. Download the official notification of UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 through the link given below.
|
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 Notification
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Vacancies
Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.
|
Post Name
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Assistant Social Welfare Officer
|
16
|
Assistant Minority Welfare Officer
|
05
|
Reader
|
14
|
Office Assistant III
|
20
|
Assistant Review Officer
|
03
|
Foreman Asset
|
01
|
Gram Panchayat Development Officer
|
137
|
Regional Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Officer
|
33
|
Total
|
229
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Application Fee
Candidates can fill out the UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts will be activated on October 23, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023.
|
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Apply Online & Fees
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Apply Link
|
Application Fee
|
Rs. 300 UR/OBC
Rs 150 SC/ST/PwD/EWS
No Fee for Orphan
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 eligibility criteria.
|
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria
|
Educational Qualification
|
The candidate must have a graduation degree.
|
Age Limit
|
The age limit is different for different posts
18 - 42 years (For Office Assistant III and Foreman Asset)
21 - 42 Years (For all the other posts)
The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Salary Structure
As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries for some posts are given below for your reference.
|
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Salary Structure
|
Post Name
|
Salary Structure
|
Assistant Social Welfare Officer
|
As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)
|
Assistant Minority Welfare Officer
|
As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)
|
Reader
|
As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)
|
Office Assistant III
|
As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-04 (Pay Matrix Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,000)
|
Assistant Review Officer
|
As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)
|
Foreman Asset
|
As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-06 (Pay Matrix Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400)
|
Gram Panchayat Development Officer
|
As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-04 (Pay Matrix Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,000)
|
Regional Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Officer
|
As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)