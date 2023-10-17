UKSSSC Graduate Level Jobs 2023 Apply for 229 Vacancies

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Apply Online for 229 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for Graduate Level Exam 2023. Through this exam, the commission will fill the 229 vacancies of Group C officers in various departments of the Uttarakhand government.

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Check the details
UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for Graduate Level Exam 2023. Through this exam, the commission will fill the 229 vacancies of Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Minority Welfare Officer, Reader, Office Assistant III, Assistant Review Officer, Foreman Asset, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Regional Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Officer. For which the notification has been released on the official website -sssc.uk.gov.in.

 

As per the UKSSSC Notification 2023, the application process will start on 23 October 2023 and applicants can apply online from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Overview

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 notification is out for 229 vacancies for the various posts in the departments of UK government. The UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

 

Recruitment Authority

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission

Exam Name

Graduate Level Exam 2023

Posts Name

Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Minority Welfare Officer, Reader, Office Assistant III, Assistant Review Officer, Foreman Asset, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Regional Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Officer

Total Vacancies

229

Mode of Application

Online

Notification Release Date

October 13, 2023

Application Start Date

October 23, 2023

Last Date

November 23, 2023

Official Website

sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 229 vacancies announced under UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 Notification. Download the official notification of UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 through the link given below. 

 

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 Notification

Download PDF

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Vacancies

Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.

 

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Assistant Social Welfare Officer

16

Assistant Minority Welfare Officer

05

Reader

14

Office Assistant III

20

Assistant Review Officer

03

Foreman Asset

01

Gram Panchayat Development Officer

137

Regional Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Officer

33

Total 

229

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts will be activated on October 23, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023. 

 

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Apply Online & Fees

Mode of Application

Online

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Apply Link

Click here

Application Fee

Rs. 300 UR/OBC

Rs 150 SC/ST/PwD/EWS

No Fee for Orphan

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 eligibility criteria. 

 

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have a graduation degree.

Age Limit

The age limit is different for different posts

18 - 42 years (For Office Assistant III and Foreman Asset)

21 - 42 Years (For all the other posts)

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Salary Structure

As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries for some posts are given below for your reference.

 

UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023: Salary Structure

Post Name

Salary Structure

Assistant Social Welfare Officer

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)

Assistant Minority Welfare Officer

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)

Reader

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)

Office Assistant III

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-04 (Pay Matrix Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,000)

Assistant Review Officer

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)

Foreman Asset

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-06 (Pay Matrix Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400)

Gram Panchayat Development Officer

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-04 (Pay Matrix Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,000)

Regional Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Officer

As Per Seventh Pay Commission Level-05 (Pay Matrix Rs 29,200 - Rs 92,300)

FAQ

How many posts have been announced in UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023?

A total of 229 posts have been announced in UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 notification.

What will be the last date to apply for UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023?

The last date to apply online for UKSSSC Graduate Level Exam 2023 is November 23, 2023.

