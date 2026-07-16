Uniraj Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Rajasthan University Even Semester UG and PG Hall Ticket PDF at uniraj.ac.in

Uniraj UG Admit Card 2026: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has released the even-semester Uniraj admit card for the exams starting from July 20, 2026. As per the official notice, the Rajasthan University admit card has been released for 2nd semester backlog, 4th and 6th semester regular & private exams for various UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA. The Uniraj admit cards are now available online on the official website of the university, uniraj.ac.in. All the students who are going to appear in the even-semester exam 2026 should check and download their Uniraj admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the University of Rajasthan Admit Cards, students need to enter their exam form number/roll number.

University of Rajasthan UG Admit Card 2026

University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) released the Uniraj admit cards for the even semester exams. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- uniraj.ac.in