Uniraj Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Rajasthan University Even Semester UG and PG Hall Ticket PDF at uniraj.ac.in
Rajasthan University Admit Card 2026: University of Rajasthan has released the even semester Uniraj admit cards for various UG and PG courses. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Uniraj admit card 2026.
Key Points
- Uniraj UG even-semester admit cards released for exams starting from July 20, 2026.
- Admit cards are for 2nd backlog, 4th & 6th semester regular/private UG exams.
- Download admit cards from uniraj.ac.in using your exam form number/roll number.
Uniraj UG Admit Card 2026: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has released the even-semester Uniraj admit card for the exams starting from July 20, 2026. As per the official notice, the Rajasthan University admit card has been released for 2nd semester backlog, 4th and 6th semester regular & private exams for various UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA. The Uniraj admit cards are now available online on the official website of the university, uniraj.ac.in. All the students who are going to appear in the even-semester exam 2026 should check and download their Uniraj admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the University of Rajasthan Admit Cards, students need to enter their exam form number/roll number.
University of Rajasthan UG Admit Card 2026
University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) released the Uniraj admit cards for the even semester exams. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- uniraj.ac.in
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Uniraj UG Admit Card 2026
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Uniraj UG Exam Date Sheet 2026
Steps to Download Rajasthan University Admit Cards
Candidates can check their Uniraj even semester admit card for various UG and other courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Rajasthan admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- uniraj.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card 2026 download link.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Download UG Admit Card’ link
Step 4: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Show Admit Card’.
Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Details Mentioned on Uniraj Hall Ticket
The Uniraj admit card 2026 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. After downloading your Uniraj admit card, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately for a timely correction. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidates
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
University of Rajasthan: Highlights
University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj, is situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 1947. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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University of Rajasthan: Highlights
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University Name
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University of Rajasthan
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Established
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1947
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Location
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Jaipur, Rajasthan
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Uniraj admit card direct link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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