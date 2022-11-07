University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 For Faculty Post: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

University of Hyderabad has invited online application for the 38 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check University of Hyderabad recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: University of Hyderabad has invited applications for the 38 Faculty Posts in the Employment News (05 November-11 November 2022) 2022. There are total 38 vacancies are available for various posts including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that they will have to sent their hard copy of application form with the essential documents on or before 17 November 2022. Last date for submission of online application is 10 November 2022.

In a bid to apply for these posts candidates should have certain educational qualification including Master/Ph.D degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline with experience as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

(Advt.No UH/Rectt/Teaching/2022-01 dated 06/10/2022)

Important Date University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 10 November 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application: 17 November 2022

Vacancy Details University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Professor-14

Associate Professor-20

Assistant Professor- 04

Eligibility Criteria University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Master/Ph.D degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline.

For details of the educational qualification/experience and others candidates are advised to check the Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification PDF given below.

Check the Process to Download: University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 -PDF

Visit the official website of University of Hyderabad.i.e. https://uohyd.ac.in/ Then go to the Teaching/Guest Faculty Section on home page. Click on the notification link which display that-Employment Notification for Backlog reserved teaching positions; Deadline: 17-11-2022 on the home page. You will get the PDF of the University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 in a new window. Download University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 -PDF Notice and save it for future reference.

Click Here For University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification PDF





How To Apply University of Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website https://uohyd.ac.in/ on or before 10 November 2022. Last date for submission of hard copy of application form with the essential documents is 17 November 2022.