Madras University Results 2023 OUT: Download Link For UG Courses 5th and 6th Sem Madras University Result at unom.ac.in

Madras University Result 2023: University of Madras (UNOM) declared the results for various UG programs 5th and 6th Sem. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Madras University Results 2023

UNOM Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check University of Madras Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Madras (UNOM) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Result Server 1/2/3” given under the Examinations Result section.

Step 3: Enter the Register Number, Date of Birth and Click on “Get Result”

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference

Madras University Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Recently University of Madras (UNOM) has released the results of UG courses. The examinations of the university are managed by the Office of the Controller of Examinations. Check here the direct link for Madras University, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links UG (5th And 6th Semester All Batches) 28-Aug-2023 Click here

About University of Madras (UNOM)

University of Madras (UNOM) also known as Madras University, is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1857 by an act of the Legislative Council of India under the British government. It is one of the oldest and among the most prominent universities in India.

University of Madras is a collegiate research university and has campuses in six cities- Chepauk, Marina, Guindy, Taramani, Maduravoyal and Chetpet. The University is organized into eighteen main schools, each of which consists of multiple departments and centres and offers various courses in the different campuses. Currently, the University has 121 affiliated colleges